You Won’t Believe How Little The Cast Are Earning For Love Island: The Christmas Reunion

The Love Island 2018 cast are making a comeback for a Christmas special. Picture: ITV

Love Island contestants might land big money sponsorship deals, but the reality stars taking part in the Love Island Christmas reunion show aren’t earning much for the ITV2 special.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion has finally been confirmed, but the cast aren’t earning mega bucks for their appearance… new reports suggest they are earning just £10 an hour.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return

Although this year’s cast have been offered big-money deals for endorsements and the stereotypical #spon posts, they are only getting a small fee for their appearance on the show that made them famous.

According to the tabloids, the show will be filmed across two days, and a source claimed, “They have been in uproar over being paid so little for two days’ work. It almost isn’t worth hours of awkward conversation with your ex — which for many of the islanders will be the case now.

“A few have even discussed dropping out to avoid any unnecessary aggravation. The low fees have also upset their agents, who are used to dealing with much bigger contracts.”

There’s no confirmation yet when the one-off special will air but it will be across the Christmas period and will feature 19 of this year’s cast.

With most of the couples having split up, it’s sure to make for interesting viewing…

