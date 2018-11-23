You Won’t Believe How Little The Cast Are Earning For Love Island: The Christmas Reunion

23 November 2018, 13:59 | Updated: 23 November 2018, 14:12

The Love Island 2018 cast.
The Love Island 2018 cast are making a comeback for a Christmas special. Picture: ITV

Love Island contestants might land big money sponsorship deals, but the reality stars taking part in the Love Island Christmas reunion show aren’t earning much for the ITV2 special.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion has finally been confirmed, but the cast aren’t earning mega bucks for their appearance… new reports suggest they are earning just £10 an hour.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return

Although this year’s cast have been offered big-money deals for endorsements and the stereotypical #spon posts, they are only getting a small fee for their appearance on the show that made them famous.

According to the tabloids, the show will be filmed across two days, and a source claimed, “They have been in uproar over being paid so little for two days’ work. It almost isn’t worth hours of awkward conversation with your ex — which for many of the islanders will be the case now.

“A few have even discussed dropping out to avoid any unnecessary aggravation. The low fees have also upset their agents, who are used to dealing with much bigger contracts.”

There’s no confirmation yet when the one-off special will air but it will be across the Christmas period and will feature 19 of this year’s cast.

With most of the couples having split up, it’s sure to make for interesting viewing…

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return
Amber Davies revealed her drink was spiked.

Love Island’s Amber Davies Reveals Her Drink Was Spiked Causing Her To Collapse This Weekend
Oh hell!

Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet
Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Rumours
Eyal Booker & Georgia Steel 'really like each other' as they film new show Celebs on the Ranch

Love Island's Georgia Steel & Eyal Booker Form 'Special Bond' Filming Of Celebs On The Ranch

More Movies & TV News

It's finally been settled

Netflix & Setanic Temple Settle £38m Lawsuit Over Statue Featured In 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'
Megan McKenna tackles a trial on I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp

I'm A Celebrity: Megan McKenna Confronts A Crocodile In Bush Tucker Trial
James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Fans Are Deliberately Voting For James McVey To Do A Trial So He Gets More Screen-Time
Holly Willoughby's changing jumper on 'I'm A Celebrity' revealed

I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed
Fleur East's Team Release Statement About Her 'Veganism' After She Eats Meat In Csmp

I'm A Celeb: Fleur East's Team Release Statement About 'Veganism' After Eating Meat In Camp