Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return

22 November 2018, 22:29 | Updated: 22 November 2018, 22:31

The Love Island cast are set to reunite.
The Love Island cast are set to reunite for a Christmas special. Picture: ITV

The Love Island cast are going to be reuniting for the Christmas special, even though most of the couples have since split up. So when is it on and what do we need to know?

It’s finally been confirmed – that Love Island Christmas reunion you’ve all been waiting for is happening – and loads of your fave stars from this year’s show are going to be on it!

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Rumours

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will see Caroline Flack reunite 19 of the best cast members from the past series, six months after they left the villa to catch up on their lives now.

The stars confirmed for the show are winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson and Kaz Crossley.

Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.
Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Joining them will be Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Georgia Steel and Sam Bird. Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake.

Samira Mighty, Dr Alex George, Alexandra Cane, Kendall Rae Knight, Hayley Hughes, Eyal Booker, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott will also be taking part in the show.

There were rumours of a reunion earlier in the year, with an ITV source revealing, “Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show.

“They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing.

“Producers are in the process of getting people to sign up and they are hoping that everybody agrees to it.”

The date the special will be shown hasn't been revealed yet, but it will be across the Christmas period - we can’t wait to see it!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Amber Davies revealed her drink was spiked.

Love Island’s Amber Davies Reveals Her Drink Was Spiked Causing Her To Collapse This Weekend
Oh hell!

Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet
Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Rumours
Eyal Booker & Georgia Steel 'really like each other' as they film new show Celebs on the Ranch

Love Island's Georgia Steel & Eyal Booker Form 'Special Bond' Filming Of Celebs On The Ranch
Dr Alex is returning to his job as a doctor!

Love Island’s Doctor Alex George Announces He’s Returning To The NHS

More Movies & TV News

It's finally been settled

Netflix & Setanic Temple Settle £38m Lawsuit Over Statue Featured In 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'
Megan McKenna tackles a trial on I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp

I'm A Celebrity: Megan McKenna Confronts A Crocodile In Bush Tucker Trial
James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Fans Are Deliberately Voting For James McVey To Do A Trial So He Gets More Screen-Time
Holly Willoughby's changing jumper on 'I'm A Celebrity' revealed

I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed
Fleur East's Team Release Statement About Her 'Veganism' After She Eats Meat In Csmp

I'm A Celeb: Fleur East's Team Release Statement About 'Veganism' After Eating Meat In Camp