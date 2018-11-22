Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return

The Love Island cast are set to reunite for a Christmas special. Picture: ITV

The Love Island cast are going to be reuniting for the Christmas special, even though most of the couples have since split up. So when is it on and what do we need to know?

It’s finally been confirmed – that Love Island Christmas reunion you’ve all been waiting for is happening – and loads of your fave stars from this year’s show are going to be on it!

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Rumours

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will see Caroline Flack reunite 19 of the best cast members from the past series, six months after they left the villa to catch up on their lives now.

The stars confirmed for the show are winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson and Kaz Crossley.

Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Joining them will be Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Georgia Steel and Sam Bird. Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake.

Samira Mighty, Dr Alex George, Alexandra Cane, Kendall Rae Knight, Hayley Hughes, Eyal Booker, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott will also be taking part in the show.

There were rumours of a reunion earlier in the year, with an ITV source revealing, “Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show.

“They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing.

“Producers are in the process of getting people to sign up and they are hoping that everybody agrees to it.”

The date the special will be shown hasn't been revealed yet, but it will be across the Christmas period - we can’t wait to see it!

