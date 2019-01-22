Love Island 2019: Rumoured Contestant Is Teenage Lottery Winner Jane Park

22 January 2019, 12:30

A rumoured contestant for the 2019 series of Love Island is also the youngest person to have become a millionaire from winning the lottery.

As we arrive into 2019, there are already rumours about who is lined up for this year's Love Island, and there's speculation around one supposed contestant, Jane Park, who became the youngest ever EuroMillions winner at the age of 17.

WATCH: Wes Nelson Signs A Contract Proving His Love For Megan Barton Hanson During Vanessa Bauer Drama

The Scottish 24-year-old is already getting plenty of swimwear practice in already on her Instagram page and in keeping with the spirit of the show has already had cosmetic procedures such as a Brazilian bum lift, a boob job and veneers.

View this post on Instagram

Just me again x

A post shared by Jane Park (@janeparkx) on

Although winning a million pounds might sound like an amazing life-changing event, Jane has spoken out in interviews about how winning the million at such a young age made her life 'miserable' and she is still very much single and looking for love.

Tabloids report the lottery winner set up a website taking applications from men to date her and even offered then a whopping £60,000 for their romantic services, but none of them were the right fit for her.

View this post on Instagram

🍸

A post shared by Jane Park (@janeparkx) on

We'll have to wait and see if the rumours are true, as it's literally still January and we can see our own breath in the office right now, a far cry away from the sun and sea of summer 2019 (we need it ASAP!)

