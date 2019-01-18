WATCH: Wes Nelson Signs A Contract Proving His Love For Megan Barton Hanson During Vanessa Bauer Drama

Love Island's Wes Nelson has signed a contract stating that his Dancing on Ice partner is just a friend, proving the strength of his relationship to Megan Barton Hanson.

Dancing On Ice stars, Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer, have been in the centre of a media storm, after starting dating rumours.

However, after Megan Barton Hanson called out the skater, Wes joined Roman Kemp to sign a contract proving his loyalty.

Wes Nelson stated that it was a miscommunication between Megan and Vanessa. Picture: Capital

Love Island's Wes came by to speak about his progress on the reality show, as well as the ongoing "feud" between his girlfriend and DoI partner.

Roman Kemp wanted to clarify that this merely was a misunderstanding between the two women, by getting Wes to sign a contract, stating that Vanessa was just a friend, and that he is in love with Megan.

Wes eagerly signed it as the contract finished, stating that should he met the desired requirements, he'll be more loyal than Georgia Steel.

He went on to speak about the "miscommunication" between Megan and Vanessa, saying "It wasn't about the jealousy, it was miscommunicated. They have no problem with each other, it's just they were so unsure from either point of view if that makes sense."

Apparently, Vanessa always assumed that Megan would naturally visit their rehearsals, while Megan was awaiting an invite from Vanessa.

Well, there's your proof - it's literally written down in black and white.

Wes will be joining Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay on Tuesday morning, so you can hear all the goings on!