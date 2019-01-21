Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson's Had 'Secret Botox' Fillers Like Megan Barton Hanson

21 January 2019, 11:19

Wes Nelson's had botox fillers since leaving the Love Island villa
Wes Nelson's had botox fillers since leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson's reportedly looking a little different for his Dancing On Ice stint after having botox fillers in his face.

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson has reportedly followed in the footsteps of Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson and had botox fillers in his face

Wes Nelson Disses Ex Laura Anderson For Unfollowing Him & Megan Barton Hanson After Dancing On Ice Drama

An insider told tabloid: “Wes has had Botox. Megan had always been a regular Botox user and when her and Wes left the villa she got her top up."

“Lot’s of people have Botox these days and it’s not something he’s ashamed of or has been hiding.”

Megan has always been open about the procedures she's had down, revealing she's had a nose job, boob job, veneers and fillers in her face and lips, and it was claimed he went along with Megan as she went for a top up after leaving the island which has left him with a smoother looking complexion.

Wes was off to a dramatic start for his stint on DOI when Megan fell out with his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, but as they've made amends the pair seem happier than ever having shared an adorable date night before he sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Wes Nelson urges fans to send Megan Barton Hanson nice messages
Wes Nelson urges fans to send Megan Barton Hanson nice messages. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Circle is set to return for a second series in 2019

The Circle, Season 2: How To Apply And Everything Else You Need To Know
Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande 7 Rings Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

Ariana Grande

Did Archie Andrews really get killed off in Riverdale?

Riverdale Season 3: Did This MASSIVE Character Really Get Killed Off In The Last Episode?!
Ja Rule defends himself on Twitter after Fyre Festival backlash

Netflix's Fyre Documentary: Ja Rule Says He Was 'Scammed' In Twitter Defence
The restaurant worker was left devastated by the Fyer festival.

Fyre Festival Viewers Raise More Than £100,000 For Unpaid Restaurant Worker

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters
Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015.

James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?
Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg
Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019

Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed
Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship