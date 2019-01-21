Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson's Had 'Secret Botox' Fillers Like Megan Barton Hanson

Wes Nelson's had botox fillers since leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson's reportedly looking a little different for his Dancing On Ice stint after having botox fillers in his face.

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson has reportedly followed in the footsteps of Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson and had botox fillers in his face

Wes Nelson Disses Ex Laura Anderson For Unfollowing Him & Megan Barton Hanson After Dancing On Ice Drama

An insider told tabloid: “Wes has had Botox. Megan had always been a regular Botox user and when her and Wes left the villa she got her top up."

“Lot’s of people have Botox these days and it’s not something he’s ashamed of or has been hiding.”

Megan has always been open about the procedures she's had down, revealing she's had a nose job, boob job, veneers and fillers in her face and lips, and it was claimed he went along with Megan as she went for a top up after leaving the island which has left him with a smoother looking complexion.

Wes was off to a dramatic start for his stint on DOI when Megan fell out with his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, but as they've made amends the pair seem happier than ever having shared an adorable date night before he sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Wes Nelson urges fans to send Megan Barton Hanson nice messages. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News