Wes Nelson Disses Ex Laura Anderson For Unfollowing Him & Megan Barton Hanson After Dancing On Ice Drama

18 January 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 13:07

Love Island's Wes Nelson's not here for Love Islander Laura Anderson unfollowing him and Megan Barton Hanson after this week's Dancing On Ice drama with Vanessa Bauer.

Wes Nelson's thrown shade at his his former Love Island flame, Laura Anderson, who unfollowed him and Megan Barton Hanson after the Dancing On Ice drama between Meg and and his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Megan Barton-Hanson Branded A ‘Hypocrite’ By Followers As Feud With Vanessa Bauer Rages On

Wes Nelson gets hyped ahead of Dancing On Ice performance now 'drama is concluded'
Wes Nelson gets hyped ahead of Dancing On Ice performance now 'drama is concluded'. Picture: Instagram

Wes didn't hold back in his chat with Roman, Vick and Sonny, which you'll hear on Tuesday, where he opened up about the DOI drama between his girlfriend and dance partner, dropping in during a game of 'To Bae Or Not To Bae' that 29-year-old Laura had just unfollowed them.

When asked if he'd 'bae' or 'not bae', Wes was quick to 'not bae' his former co-star, adding: "She's just unfollowed us you know? Yeah she unfollowed me and Megs after this whole story".

"I don't want to say anything about it, but, Jesus Christ come on."

Vick interjects with 'but you guys had a special relationship before" to which Wes scoffed: "Good one."

Laura Anderson posts cryptic Instagram about 'other people's feuds' after unfollowing Wes & Megan
Laura Anderson posts cryptic Instagram about 'other people's feuds' after unfollowing Wes & Megan. Picture: Instagram

Laura cryptically addressed her unfollowing, posting to Instagram: "I really don't have time to care or back other people's feuds. Must be a dry news day!"

To hear Wes's take on the whole drama, he'll be joining Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay this Tuesday!

