Megan Barton-Hanson Appears On Loose Women To Discuss Feud With Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer

Megan Barton-Hanson has made an appearance on Loose Women to discuss her feud with Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer.

Megan Barton-Hanson made headlines this week when she lashed out at Wes Nelson’s DOI partner and accused her of being ‘disrespectful’.

The Love Island star hit out at pro skater Vanessa Bauer with an Instagram post which read: “@vanessabauer_skates love that you announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train” she continues, “it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe @wes.nelson.”

Vanessa, who recently split from her boyfriend of 2-and-a-half-years, appeared to respond to the ‘bitchy’ post by posting a photograph of herself on the ice alongside the caption: “Because whenever I’m on the ice everything is good again. I’m so grateful for yesterday’s voting window number.

“There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating!

“Last nights number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support #strongwoman#DancingOnIce #womenempowerment."

The post seemed to insinuate she wasn't going to rise to Megan's comments because, unlike her, she believes in female empowerment.

Megan has now opened up about their feud on national television during a segment on Loose Women.

When asked where the women both stand on the situation currently, Megan replied: "I sent her a message last night so we're working on it."

We hope so! Can’t we all just get along?