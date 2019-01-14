Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship

14 January 2019, 17:34

'Dancing On Ice' star Vanessa Bauer has found herself in the centre of 'Love Island' beef with dance partner Wes Nelson's girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson who slammed her for announcing her split from boyfriend Louis Nathaniel before their performance.

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer's been partnered up with Love Island star Wes Nelson for 2019's series, and only one week into it she's been called out by Megan Barton-Hanson for 'announcing her break-up from her boyfriend on the night of her first performance', so what exactly happened between her and circus performer Louis Nathaniel?

Megan Barton-Hanson Calls Out Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Over “Tactical Breakup”

Despite their break up, Louis took to Instagram to wish Vanessa and Wes luck ahead of their first skate, so it appears that the exes are still on good terms...for now.

Louis wrote: "Good luck to these two tonight! @vanessabauer_skatesVerified @wes.nelson #DancingOnIce

How long did their relationship last?

The couple were together for two and a half years, and we're NGL, we're kind of sad they've ended as Louis's Instagram is full of adorable snaps of the couple together all over the world.

Before Vanessa joined the show she worked on a cruise which explains all of the exotic locations the pair explored together. Louis wrote on their one years anniversary:

"So we decided to celebrate 1 year together in style today and went diving in Mexico! Sooo much fun and for her first dives since being certified we had a treat! Sharks, rays, turtles, barracuda and many more!! To many more years! Love you V!"

Why did they break up?

Happy #internationalkissday to all the love birds out there!

Neither Vanessa or Louis have announced why they split despite tabloids reporting it was because of her and Wes's close relationship.

It seems pretty obvious it has little to do with Wes Nelson, as he took to Instagram to defend his girlfriend against trolls who declared she had a 'sour' expression during her bf's performance on the ice, and her ex wished the pair luck, tagging both of them in it!

What's Louis' job?

Like Vanessa, Louis is a professional performer, working as a circus performer, with his Instagram revealing his fire breathing and acrobat abilities (warning: He is incredibly toned, they both are, before you start weeping on his page) and he's even worked as an under water performer!

Interestingly, he can't actually skate, so there's some trivia for ya!

We feel there could be more info to come from this whole split, such as a reason for the split and as all eyes are on Vanessa now she's been called out as suspicious by the Love Island star... we feel it might be coming sooner rather than later, it's like Strictly 2.0!

