WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson

Wes Nelson's confessed his demanding work schedule for Dancing On Ice was the reason he and Megan Barton Hanson broke up.

Wes Nelson has confessed that Dancing On Ice was the cause of his split from Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson in an interview on This Morning with Rochelle Humes and Philip Scofield.

Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick

Wes Nelson explains his split from Megan Barton Hanson. Picture: This Morning

Rochelle, standing in for Holly, and Phil, who also present the ice-skating show quizzed Wes over Megan's upset about his gruelling training regime, saying:

"Dancing On Ice is only on for ten weeks and I know you've been working since October on it, but you knew it ends in a few weeks time and then you wold have had all the time in the world together."

Wes said: "This is what I was trying to explain when I was in the relationship, but then again you've got to look at it from her point of view.

"You can't just say to her 'I'm going to do this Dancing On Ice and then we cant spend any quality time together, just wait there for me.'

Rochelle defended the ice-skating star, saying: "But that's life."

"I get that but then if you're unhappy and it's making you that upset..who am I to say keep being sad."

"It is a shame, we did love each other, it wasn’t a holiday romance, it is difficult, when you come out into real life, life flipped on its head, that’s when cracks start to show."

Megan has since been spotted partying with Love Island star Charlie Frederick after moving out of the flat she and Wes shared together in North London.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News