Love Island’s Sam Bird Says “Good Luck” To Any Guy Who Dates Ex-Girlfriend Georgia Steel

Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

Love Island’s Sam Bird threw some shade at ex-girlfriend Georgia Steel, wishing her next lover “good luck”.

Love Island’s Sam Bird and Georgia Steel were both in attendance at this year’s National Television Awards and Sam couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a dig at his ex.

The ex-couple had a huge row on the Love Island: The Christmas Reunion last year and obviously things are still bitter despite both claiming they are “over it”.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan at the NTA’s, Sam revealed: "We don't really talk to each other. We would never have an argument again because that's done now, but we just avoid each other. She's here somewhere.”

Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs

However, when asked to comment on Georgia’s upcoming appearance on Celebs Go Dating, he couldn’t resist throwing some shade saying:

"She's had a lot of dating practice... on TV. I'm sure she can hold a conversation, she's a very confident person. Good luck to any guy who has to go on a date with her!"

However, speaking of dating shows, Sam will appear on a celebrity special of Eating With My Ex with an old flame that isn’t Georgia. The series brings former couples together to answer three honest questions and get closure.

The “loyal” babe was also interviewed by a tabloid and when his proximity from her was mentioned she shoved it off saying: “Babe I didn’t even notice.

“I really don’t care. I am so over it babe!”

Awkward.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News