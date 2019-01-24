Love Island’s Sam Bird Says “Good Luck” To Any Guy Who Dates Ex-Girlfriend Georgia Steel

24 January 2019, 17:09

Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTAs
Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

Love Island’s Sam Bird threw some shade at ex-girlfriend Georgia Steel, wishing her next lover “good luck”.

Love Island’s Sam Bird and Georgia Steel were both in attendance at this year’s National Television Awards and Sam couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a dig at his ex.

The ex-couple had a huge row on the Love Island: The Christmas Reunion last year and obviously things are still bitter despite both claiming they are “over it”.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan at the NTA’s, Sam revealed: "We don't really talk to each other. We would never have an argument again because that's done now, but we just avoid each other. She's here somewhere.”

Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs

However, when asked to comment on Georgia’s upcoming appearance on Celebs Go Dating, he couldn’t resist throwing some shade saying:

"She's had a lot of dating practice... on TV. I'm sure she can hold a conversation, she's a very confident person. Good luck to any guy who has to go on a date with her!"

View this post on Instagram

Great night with great people ✨ @officialntas

A post shared by Sam Bird (@samrobertbird) on

However, speaking of dating shows, Sam will appear on a celebrity special of Eating With My Ex with an old flame that isn’t Georgia. The series brings former couples together to answer three honest questions and get closure.

The “loyal” babe was also interviewed by a tabloid and when his proximity from her was mentioned she shoved it off saying: “Babe I didn’t even notice.

“I really don’t care. I am so over it babe!”

Awkward.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Things turned very nasty between the pair.

Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs
Love Island cast members who have kept it lowkey since leaving the villa.

Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now
Chris Hugh's addresses his 'tough' love life amid Jesy Nelson rumours

Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours

Little Mix

"Could you be happier?"

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship
Malin Anderrson's revealed her baby girl, Consy, has passed away

Love Island's Malin Andersson Shares Tragic News Her Baby Girl Has Died

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby has branded Roxanne Pallett a backstabber

Charlotte Crosby Brands Roxanne Pallett A Backstabber After Celebrity Coach Trip Vote
Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off.

Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off
Gemma Collins is being threatened with legal action by Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardener

Dancing On Ice Judge Jason Gardiner Threatens To Sue Gemma Collins After On-Screen Spat
Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media.

Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice
Lottery winner Jane Park rumoured to be joining Love Island 2019

Love Island 2019: Rumoured Contestant Is Teenage Lottery Winner Jane Park