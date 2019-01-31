Love Island’s Kady McDermott Takes A Dig At Amber Davies In Ongoing Feud

Kady McDermott has taken a sly dig at Amber Davies in a new Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Kady McDermott has had it out for Amber Davies ever since she accused her of stealing her nickname.

Love Island's Kady McDermott has made a sly dig at fellow Island babe Amber Davies in a new cheeky Instagram post.

Kady posed with Cally Jane Beech and Kendall Rae Knight, who all starred in different series of the show along with the caption: “Series 1, 2 & 4 pocket rockets” taking a jab at series three winner, Amber.

Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now

The pair famously fell out when the reality star slammed Amber for using her catchphrase, 'pocket rocket' after fans noticed similarities between the pair.

Amber went on to block Kady across socials and implied the former Love Island stars were not being supportive of the newer islanders.

When discussing their feud, Kady commented: “I think she got compared to me a lot on Love Island and then she went with my old management.

“Obviously me being me, I tweeted about the show as did everyone else and my opinion on her wasn't the best so obviously when she came out she maybe got told”, Kady confessed.

Their feud hit an all-time high when ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas was rumoured to have spent the night with Amber last year. However, Scott quickly slammed the rumours, saying he was "Single n happy.”

A lot of speculation in the media that me and amber are dating 😂🙈 But we r very much just friends n have same management! Single n happy😊✌️ — Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) February 12, 2018

Despite this, the feud continues.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News