Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now

Love Island 2018 was such a hit with islanders including Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson and many more. However, there were a few cast members that we TOTALLY forgot about...

Love Island 2018 was one of the biggest TV shows of the year leaving some memorable characters and some not so memorable.

Since winning the show, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have risen to stardom, but, who have we totally forgotten about since they left the villa?

Here are the forgettable Love Island stars of 2018:

Josh Mair

Though he had a memorable time inside the villa, we haven’t seen much of Josh since.

During his brief time on Love Island, many wondered if Josh was actually gay from an Instagram post, however, he denied all rumours. Now Josh is focused on his fitness modelling career.

Idris Virgo

Since his shady stint in the villa, he has rekindled his love for boxing. The 25-year-old returned to the ring in November where he went on to win by unanimous decision in the fourth round at O2 Arena.

Kieran Nicholls

Kieran lasted three days before he was sent packing. The former chef had been keeping it lowkey but last month revealed he has undergone a hair transplant.

Since leaving the villa Kieran has been working with several brands including Boohoo, The Gym King, and Lord Timepieces.

Grace Wardle

Remember Doctor Alex's potential love interest? Just days after being dumped from the ITV show Grace was back to work.

The 25-year old owns Crystal Palace Headmasters in South London and it’s been business as usual ever since.

Ellie Jones

She went on Love Island to see her ex Jack Fincham but despite all attempts ended up being dumped (again).

However, no love lost, Ellie has moved on to Ex On The Beach’s Bobby Ballard and Jack and Dani are still going strong.

