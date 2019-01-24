Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now
24 January 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 11:50
Love Island 2018 was such a hit with islanders including Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson and many more. However, there were a few cast members that we TOTALLY forgot about...
Love Island 2018 was one of the biggest TV shows of the year leaving some memorable characters and some not so memorable.
Since winning the show, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have risen to stardom, but, who have we totally forgotten about since they left the villa?
Here are the forgettable Love Island stars of 2018:
Josh Mair
Though he had a memorable time inside the villa, we haven’t seen much of Josh since.
During his brief time on Love Island, many wondered if Josh was actually gay from an Instagram post, however, he denied all rumours. Now Josh is focused on his fitness modelling career.
Idris Virgo
Since his shady stint in the villa, he has rekindled his love for boxing. The 25-year-old returned to the ring in November where he went on to win by unanimous decision in the fourth round at O2 Arena.
Kieran Nicholls
IM SO HAPPY 😁 - I can not tell you guys how excited I am for this to be all healed up and see the results..I want to thank @ksl_clinics a huge amount , these guys have been incredible from the very first time I walked in to the clinic, they’ve all made me feel so welcome and calm about the procedure , and looked after me throughout. - I want to thank @drmatee and his team for everything , they’ve been incredible. - Make sure you guys all stay tuned as I’ll be documenting the process over the next few weeks.. if there’s anyone you know who is thinking of this make sure they also follow me and keep up to date on my progression and message me anything you’d like to know about the procedure. - Thank you all for your kind messaged and support , means a lot 🙌🏾 - Love and peace ✌🏾
Kieran lasted three days before he was sent packing. The former chef had been keeping it lowkey but last month revealed he has undergone a hair transplant.
Since leaving the villa Kieran has been working with several brands including Boohoo, The Gym King, and Lord Timepieces.
Grace Wardle
Remember Doctor Alex's potential love interest? Just days after being dumped from the ITV show Grace was back to work.
The 25-year old owns Crystal Palace Headmasters in South London and it’s been business as usual ever since.
Ellie Jones
She went on Love Island to see her ex Jack Fincham but despite all attempts ended up being dumped (again).
However, no love lost, Ellie has moved on to Ex On The Beach’s Bobby Ballard and Jack and Dani are still going strong.
