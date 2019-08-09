Megan Barton-Hanson Breaks Down On Celebs Go Dating As She Discusses Wes Nelson Split: 'I Felt Betrayed'

Megan Barton-Hanson was devastated when she discovered ex Wes Nelson had been messaging other girls.

Megan Barton-Hanson dated ex Wes Nelson for six months before they split, after “cracks started to appear in their relationship” and she later learned her Love Island beau had been messaging other girls.

The model has now spoken out about their break-up, getting emotional as she was quizzed about her past relationship by the Celebs Go Dating experts.

Breaking down in tears, she told Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson: "Cracks started to appear [in the relationship]. I thought we had this future, like he spoke to me about kids and marriage and it came on the radio that he was sexting another Love Island contestant.

Megan Barton-Hanson broke down in tears about her split from Wes Nelson. Picture: E4 / Getty

"He said they weren't sexting they were talking about cuddling but I just felt completely stupid and betrayed."

Earlier this year it was reported Wes had been texting Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies after she revealed on Capital Breakfast she’d received messages “not right for breakfast radio” during her interview.

During a game of DM chicken in March, Amber said the messages were “just recently”, describing them as “light-hearted flirting, just breaking the ice”.

Megan and Wes called time on their relationship following weeks of speculation surrounding his friendship with Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Megan Barton-Hanson wants to find love again. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan is now taking part in Celebs Go Dating in the hope of finding happiness once more, but is rumoured to be dating co-star Demi Sims who is also on the E4 show.

The reality stars said they’d fallen for one another while filming for E4’s Celebs Go Dating, a programme which has seen the start of many celeb romances in the past – despite the contestants only going on dates with members of the public.

Megan told Metro.co.uk: “We’ve got to know each other more doing this show, we’ve had a little flirt. But we’re still dating other people, it’s still early days, and we’ve still got more of the show to film.”

When reminded the celeb contestants aren’t meant to date one another, the model responded: “I’ve always been a bit of a rebel!”

Demi added: “Obviously we fancy each other and we like each other. But I am here to date other people as well. So I’m just seeing where it goes. Time will tell.”

