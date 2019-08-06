Megan Barton-Hanson And Demi Sims: Are The Celebs Go Dating Stars In A Relationship?

Megan Barton-Hanson and Demi Sims sparked dating rumours. Picture: Demi Sims/Instagram / Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson is rumoured to be dating TOWIE’s Demi Sims.

Megan Barton-Hanson recently came out as bisexual and weeks later the Love Island 2018 star sparked rumours she’s dating TOWIE cast member and Chloe Sims’ sister Demi Sims.

The pair were pictured walking hand in hand following the ITV summer party, after getting to know each other while filming Celebs Go Dating.

However, the girls don’t appear to have taken things to a serious level just yet and are still apparently dating other people.

Here’s everything you need to know about their blossoming romance…

What have Megan and Demi said about their romance?

The reality stars said they’d fallen for one another while filming for E4’s Celebs Go Dating, a programme which has seen the start of many celeb romances in the past – despite the contestants only going on dates with members of the public.

Megan told Metro.co.uk: “We’ve got to know each other more doing this show, we’ve had a little flirt. But we’re still dating other people, it’s still early days, and we’ve still got more of the show to film.”

When reminded the celeb contestants aren’t meant to date one another, the model responded: “I’ve always been a bit of a rebel!”

Demi added: “Obviously we fancy each other and we like each other. But I am here to date other people as well. So I’m just seeing where it goes. Time will tell.”

Megan Barton-Hanson came out as bisexual this year. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

When did Megan come out as bisexual?

Megan, who was previously in a relationship with Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson, has dated women in the past and following her split from Wes said it was something she wouldn’t rule out.

She told the tabloids in June: "I just felt like I needed to get with a guy because society said so but after the shit I've been through, I just want to see how it goes with a woman.

"I first fell in love with a girl when I was 16, but it wasn't even in a sexual way. I never saw her just in that way, but we'd like hang out, and one thing led to another.

"We would do everything together. I found her more and more attractive, and not even the way she looked, just like the way she was in general."

Megan added that she “has a deeper connection” with women.

When is Celebs Go Dating On?

Celebs Go Dating began on 5 August and continues every evening, except Saturdays, at 9pm on E4.

Megan’s Love Island co-star Jack Fincham is also taking part in the new series, alongside Lauren Goodger, Lee Ryan, Nathan Henry, Lady Colin Campbell, and Demi Sims.

