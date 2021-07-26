Why Has Paris Hilton Blocked Love Island's Chloe Burrows?

26 July 2021, 15:12

Chloe Burrows revealed during an Love Island Unseen Bits episode that Paris Hilton blocked her
Chloe Burrows revealed during an Love Island Unseen Bits episode that Paris Hilton blocked her. Picture: ITV2/Alamy
Love Island fans were left seriously confused after Chloe Burrows revealed Paris Hilton had blocked her on Twitter.

Love Island has been full of twists and turns in recent episodes and amongst the unexpected twists comes Chloe Burrows' admission that Paris Hilton has blocked her on Twitter.

Confused? You’re not the only one - here’s how it all came about.

During an episode of Unseen Bits over the weekend, Chloe revealed to the other girls that for some reason, the American socialite and heiress has her blocked on social media.

Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

Chloe told her fellow Islanders in the dressing room: "I’m blocked by Paris Hilton and I don’t even know why.”

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has an unusual link to Paris Hilton
Love Island's Chloe Burrows has an unusual link to Paris Hilton. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “[I’m] blocked on Twitter I can’t see any of her tweets or anything.”

However, even Chloe doesn’t know why she’s been blocked by the 40-year-old US star.

Chloe told the Islanders: “I love her. I really don’t think I’d ever have done anything [to her], but obviously I did."

Soon after, viewers rushed to Twitter to share their confusion and it involved a serious amount of memes…

Chloe Burrows revealed that Paris Hilton has blocked her on Twitter
Chloe Burrows revealed that Paris Hilton has blocked her on Twitter. Picture: ITV2
One person wrote: “Paris Hilton blocking Chloe…IS THE FUNNIEST THING EVER #LoveIsland [sic].”

“LOOOL the fact chloe is blocked by paris hilton is hilarious #LoveIsland [sic],” shared another.

“NOT PARIS HILTON BLOCKING CHLOE?! #LoveIsland,” another chimed in.

It’s safe to say we’re just as confused and we’re hoping to find out one day just what went down!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

