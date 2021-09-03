Love Island’s Liberty Poole Reveals Cosmetic Procedures Amid Surgery Rumours

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has opened up about which cosmetic procedures she’s had done.

Love Island star Liberty Poole has addressed cosmetic surgery speculation.

The former Islander, who just turned 22 years old, was chatting with fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and denied having plastic surgery.

Revealing she has had lip fillers done, Lib got candid about her cosmetic enhancements.

“Have you had any filler? Ur beautiful btw [sic],” asked one fan.

Liberty Poole opened up about having lip fillers. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

The blonde beauty replied: “I’ve had lip fillers, apart from that I’m all natural.”

Denying rumours that she’s had a breast enhancement, Lib added: “A lot of people ask if my boobs are fake but I can confirm they are real. I don’t know why they’re so big!

“But I can confirm I’m all natural apart from that bit of lip filler.”

This comes just a few days after fellow Islander Lucinda Strafford admitted she also had lip fillers done a few years ago but hasn’t had any other cosmetic work done since.

Liberty Poole cleared up the surgery rumours. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Love Island's Liberty quit the show following her split from ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

She told her Instagram followers in a fan Q&A that she hadn’t had fillers in years, revealing: “The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever.

“I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months. But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there.

“But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it.”

Other series 7 Islanders have admitted to having cosmetic surgery including Mary Bedford, Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows.

