Love Island’s Liberty Poole Reveals Cosmetic Procedures Amid Surgery Rumours

3 September 2021, 13:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has opened up about which cosmetic procedures she’s had done.

Love Island star Liberty Poole has addressed cosmetic surgery speculation.

The former Islander, who just turned 22 years old, was chatting with fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and denied having plastic surgery.

Lucinda Strafford Addresses Lip Filler Rumours As She Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures

Revealing she has had lip fillers done, Lib got candid about her cosmetic enhancements.

“Have you had any filler? Ur beautiful btw [sic],” asked one fan.

Liberty Poole opened up about having lip fillers
Liberty Poole opened up about having lip fillers. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

The blonde beauty replied: “I’ve had lip fillers, apart from that I’m all natural.”

Denying rumours that she’s had a breast enhancement, Lib added: “A lot of people ask if my boobs are fake but I can confirm they are real. I don’t know why they’re so big!

“But I can confirm I’m all natural apart from that bit of lip filler.”

This comes just a few days after fellow Islander Lucinda Strafford admitted she also had lip fillers done a few years ago but hasn’t had any other cosmetic work done since.

Liberty Poole cleared up the surgery rumours
Liberty Poole cleared up the surgery rumours. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram
Love Island's Liberty quit the show following her split from ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish
Love Island's Liberty quit the show following her split from ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

She told her Instagram followers in a fan Q&A that she hadn’t had fillers in years, revealing: “The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever.

“I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months. But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there.

“But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it.”

Other series 7 Islanders have admitted to having cosmetic surgery including Mary Bedford, Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Married At First Sight UK's fans were left unimpressed by Nikita and Ant's fight

Married At First Sight UK Viewers Left Outraged Over Nikita And Ant’s Explosive Row

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Inside Little Mix's lyrics for 'Love (Sweet Love)'

Inside Little Mix's Bop 'Love (Sweet Love)' As Self-Love Lyrics Explained

Roman Kemp will no longer be playing at Soccer Aid 2021

Roman Kemp Pulls Out Of Soccer Aid 2021 After Testing Positive For Covid-19

How can you watch Billie Eilish's concert film?

How To Watch Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Concert Film

Lil Nas X announces his big news...

Lil Nas X Hypes Up Debut Album With Pregnancy Shoot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him