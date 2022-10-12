Amber Gill Sparks Dating Rumours With Reality Star Teddy Edwardes

Amber Gill and Teddy Edwardes have sparked romance rumours. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram/Teddy Edwardes

Love Island’s Amber Gill has fuelled speculation that she’s romantically involved with reality TV star Teddy Edwardes after coming out as bisexual.

Amber Gill has sparked brand-new romance rumours as fans have begun to speculate whether she’s dating reality TV star Teddy Edwardes.

The former Love Island winner, 25, has been spotted having a flirty exchange online with Teddy, 33, who has also apparently been linked to fellow former Islander Megan Barton-Hanson.

Amber revealed earlier this year that she’s open to dating both men and women, and has since been spotted hanging out with Unbreakable star Teddy in London after they were seen in a TikTok video together recently, fuelling romance rumours.

Fans have speculated if Amber Gill is dating Teddy Edwardes. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber Gill has sparked romance rumours with Teddy Edwardes. Picture: Amber Gill/Twitter

Amber, who won Love Island with Irish rugby star Greg O’Shea in 2019, hinted at the beginning stages of her rumoured relationship with Teddy after tweeting: “I love dating older people because realistically at your big age you need to be the bigger person and mature, I’m just a baby.”

Teddy then replied to Amber with a sarcastic eye roll emoji, before Amber went on to clarify: “And no I don’t mean more than 8 years before yous start saying I want old ppl [sic],” and FYI, Teddy is eight years her senior.

Eagle-eyed fans have been making other links between the pair as Amber wrote on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that she bought some tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys.

Amber Gill hinted at buying Arctic Monkey tickets for her and Teddy. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Teddy Edwardes is apparently the former flame of Megan Barton-Hanson. Picture: Teddy Edwardes/Instagram

Not long after, Teddy responded to a Q&A on Instagram about what the ‘kindest thing someone has done for you recently’ was.

Teddy responded, adding fuel to the fire: “I’m usually the one that does all the kind things but someone got up at the crack of dawn to buy me Arctic Monkeys tickets the other day which was nice.”

Amber and Teddy are yet to publicly address the relationship rumours.

