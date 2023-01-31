Tanyel Revan Details Her Transformation Before Love Island

31 January 2023, 15:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tanyel Revan was open about the cosmetic procedures she had before heading into Love Island.

Like every other islander, Tanyel Revan made sure she felt her best before entering Love Island, turning to her beauty expert friends for a few procedures before she set foot in the villa.

Before the show began Tanyel spoke about how she prepared for her time in South Africa, revealing her pals helped out with her hair, makeup and all things cosmetic.

Tanyel, who’s a hairdresser herself, said she also got semi-permanent makeup to ensure her no-makeup moments were as effortless as can be.

Love Island Fans Are Stunned Over Ron Hall's 'Rich' Family Home

She said: “So luckily, my best friends are all in aesthetics, beauty and hair. So I'm sorted, I'm quite lucky with that. I had like my Botox, my fillers, everything topped up."

Tanyel Revan listed the cosmetic procedures she had done before Love Island
Tanyel Revan listed the cosmetic procedures she had done before Love Island. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram
Tanyel Revan is looking for love in the Love Island villa
Tanyel Revan is looking for love in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

The 26-year-old added: "My hair done, what else did I get done? Semi-permanent makeup, my lips, my eyebrows - ombre brow. Other than that, everything else wasn't really planned."

In her intro video Tanyel spoke about her body confidence, saying she 'loves her curves'.

"I love my body because I'm quite curvy," she said. "They like my bunda and also they like my personality because I'm so confident and talkative. And then once I get really comfortable I get really cheesy."

Tanyel Revan had semi-permanent makeup before going on Love Island
Tanyel Revan had semi-permanent makeup before going on Love Island. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram
Tanyel Revan made sure she felt her best before heading to South Africa
Tanyel Revan made sure she felt her best before heading to South Africa. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram

She's also become one of the best contestants this series in terms of boosting the other girls' confidence, telling Lana she 'wishes' she could couple up with her as she's 'loyal' and not 'a f*****g idiot.'

When bombshell Samie came in, Tanyel was quick to remind the girls that if their boys' heads are turned 'karma will come f*****g around', telling her friends: "Remember yourselves, yeah?"

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

What is Molly-Mae's baby girl's name?

What Has Molly-Mae Hague Named Her Baby Girl?

The drama is set to unravel tonight on Love Island...

Olivia Confronts Tom In Love Island's 'First Look' As Tensions Reach Fever Pitch

Fans can't get enough of Ron Hall's home

Love Island Fans Are Stunned Over Ron Hall's 'Rich' Family Home

Jake Paul commented on Molly Mae's birth announcement

Jake Paul Under Fire For 'Cruel' Comment Under Molly-Mae's Birth Announcement

Hot On Capital

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Icon's Life After Dropping 'Pamela, A Love Story'

The BRIT Awards will take place on 11th February

Every Track Nominated For Song Of The Year At The BRITs 2023

Events

The Best Pop/R&B Act nominees for the 2023 BRITs

BRITs 2023: All The Best Pop/R&B Act Nominees

Events

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her baby's name

Molly-Mae Hague Announces Baby Girl's Unique Name

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married for three years

How Long Were Pam & Tommy Married, How Old Are Their Kids & When Did They Split?

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee: Where Are They Now?

More Movies & TV News

How to watch The Last of Us online in the UK

How To Watch The Last Of Us In The UK

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Ellie Spence

Who Is Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence? Age, Job & How She Got The Scar On Her Leg

Anya Taylor Joy has re-ignited hopes for The Queen's Gambit series two

Anya Taylor Joy Just Got Our Hopes Up For The Queen's Gambit 2

Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa

Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

The original Wednesday Addams actress, Lisa Loring, has sadly died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring Dies Aged 64 After Suffering Stroke