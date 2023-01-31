Tanyel Revan Details Her Transformation Before Love Island

Tanyel Revan was open about the cosmetic procedures she had before heading into Love Island.

Like every other islander, Tanyel Revan made sure she felt her best before entering Love Island, turning to her beauty expert friends for a few procedures before she set foot in the villa.

Before the show began Tanyel spoke about how she prepared for her time in South Africa, revealing her pals helped out with her hair, makeup and all things cosmetic.

Tanyel, who’s a hairdresser herself, said she also got semi-permanent makeup to ensure her no-makeup moments were as effortless as can be.

She said: “So luckily, my best friends are all in aesthetics, beauty and hair. So I'm sorted, I'm quite lucky with that. I had like my Botox, my fillers, everything topped up."

Tanyel Revan listed the cosmetic procedures she had done before Love Island. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram

Tanyel Revan is looking for love in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

The 26-year-old added: "My hair done, what else did I get done? Semi-permanent makeup, my lips, my eyebrows - ombre brow. Other than that, everything else wasn't really planned."

In her intro video Tanyel spoke about her body confidence, saying she 'loves her curves'.

"I love my body because I'm quite curvy," she said. "They like my bunda and also they like my personality because I'm so confident and talkative. And then once I get really comfortable I get really cheesy."

Tanyel Revan had semi-permanent makeup before going on Love Island. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram

Tanyel Revan made sure she felt her best before heading to South Africa. Picture: Tanyel Revan/Instagram

She's also become one of the best contestants this series in terms of boosting the other girls' confidence, telling Lana she 'wishes' she could couple up with her as she's 'loyal' and not 'a f*****g idiot.'

When bombshell Samie came in, Tanyel was quick to remind the girls that if their boys' heads are turned 'karma will come f*****g around', telling her friends: "Remember yourselves, yeah?"

