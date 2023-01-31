Love Island Fans Are Stunned Over Ron Hall's 'Rich' Family Home

Fans can't get enough of Ron Hall's home. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers can't get enough of this contestant's family home, take a sneak peek into Ron Hall's dreamy Essex dwelling...

Love Island fans were shocked during the latest episode of Aftersun, which showed viewers an inside look into a mystery contestant's family home.

The Islander in question is...Ron Hall! Hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack gave a tour of his home on Sunday night (January 29) and everyone's heads were turned by the beautiful pad.

Ron Hall's home was shown off on Aftersun. Picture: ITV

The Hall family home is in Essex. Picture: ITV

The Essex-based family home boasted an open-plan living room, a modern kitchen and multiple bedrooms. It looks like the Hall clan are used to hosting many guests as they had a stunning ten-seater table in the dining area!

The kitchen's also set up for a big meal for all of the family as there are a whopping four ovens in the space – Christmas must me a pretty big affair at Ron's house.

The large home also has a beautiful outdoor space with a garden big enough to play a game of football, which is exactly what Sam Thompson did when he swung by the place with the Aftersun crew.

Everyone's new favourite hosting duo, Sam and last year's breakout contestant Indiyah then filmed inside the financial advisor's very own bedroom.

Aftersun hosts Indiyah and Sam gave viewers a tour. Picture: ITV

Ron's home boasts a massive outdoor space. Picture: ITV

No way is that just Ron’s house! That’s blatantly the family home. What does a young single guy need with a house that big?! #LoveIsland #Aftersun — Rachel 🙄🤨 (@Rachelvz123) January 30, 2023

They just showed Ron’s yard on aftersun. He does not need the £50k. His how is huge😭 #TALKSWITHASH — Aliyaah (@jezebelsbabylon) January 29, 2023

It's clear that Ron has a cushty set-up back home, it even seems like he has a home office in his room too – handy!

Love Island fans soon flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many pointing out that at 23-years-old its clear Ron doesn't live in the huge house alone!

One viewer called the garden "huge" and others branded the reality star as "rich".

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

