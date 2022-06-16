Where Is Love Island: Aftersun Filmed?

16 June 2022, 15:37

The lowdown on where Love Island: Aftersun is filmed and when the 2022 version airs
The lowdown on where Love Island: Aftersun is filmed and when the 2022 version airs.
All the details you need to know about Love Island: Aftersun including where it’s filmed and when it’s on TV.

Love Island has been getting more intense since series 8 launched on June 6 - and now Aftersun is here to get all the important discussions going.

The 2022 line-up includes some already loved-up couples and a few bombshells in the villa from Gemma Owen and Tasha Ghouri to Davide Sanclimenti, Remi Lambert and Jay Younger.

Another Love Islander's Ex Is Entering Villa As A Bombshell - Meet Antigoni Buxton

Host Laura Whitmore takes on hosting duties on Love Island: Aftersun - but when does the 2022 version start? Where is it filmed and when is it on TV?

Here’s the lowdown…

Laura Whitmore hosts Love Island: Aftersun
Laura Whitmore hosts Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island: Aftersun filmed?

While the series itself is filmed in a lavish villa in Mallorca, the Aftersun show is filmed back in London at BT studios.

This means Laura has to fly between Mallorca for the live shows and London for the Aftersun episodes.

Love Island: Aftersun is filmed in London
Love Island: Aftersun is filmed in London. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: Aftersun 2022 has already begun
Love Island: Aftersun 2022 has already begun. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island: Aftersun 2022 start?

Love Island: Aftersun began on Sunday, June 12 this year.

It airs on ITV2 at 10pm, following on straight after Love Island itself, which airs at 9pm.

Love Island: Aftersun will now air weekly on the same channel and same time and will air for 65 minutes, ending at 11:05pm

