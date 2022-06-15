Love Island Jay Younger: What You Definitely Need To Know

Love Island Jay Younger is set to find a girl in the villa this summer. Picture: ITV2

Jay Younger has taken the Love Island villa by surprise with his bombshell status, but who is he really? We take a look to find out.

Love Island has gone hot and heavy on the bombshells this season as they keep delivering the contestants one surprise after another.

And new ITV2 star Jay Younger has certainly been a shock as he claims he'll go after the girl he wants no matter what.

Describing his love life as "unpredictable", the new villa housemate is ready to find someone to settle down with - so who will catch his eye?

Here's everything you need to know about Jay including his age, where he's from, his job and much more:

Jay Younger entered the Love Island villa with Remi Lambert. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island contestant Jay Younger?

Entering the villa ten days after launch night, Jay comes in with Remi Lambert ready to shake things up.

From Edinburgh, Scotland, he has admitted now is the time in his life where he wants to find someone he can have fun with in the longterm.

How old is Jay Younger?

Aged 28, Jay is one of the oldest Love Island contestants of 2022 so.

Age has been a big topic of discussion this year after Gemma Owen's youthful age of 19 has caused controversy.

What does Love Island's Jay do for a job?

Jay has been very proud to announce he works as an Investment Analyst.

He told producers before entering the villa that he has everything a girl is looking for with a good job being one of them.

How tall is Jay Younger on Love Island?

We don't have his exact measurements but Jay is rumoured to be a good 5ft 11 - that's 1.8 meters.

Is Love Island's Jay on Instagram?

Of course! Jay and his very impressive six pack are all over his profile page @jayyounger_ .

Watch Love Island on ITV2, weekdays at 9pm.

