Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

7 June 2022, 10:08 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 12:43

Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age
Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Gemma Owen has left fans shocked over her age.

Love Island kicked off with its first episode of series 8 last night, which saw brand-new singletons heading into the villa, including Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti.

While fans were getting to know the Islanders as they were put into their first couples via public votes - viewers couldn’t get over one thing; Gemma’s real age.

The international dressage rider, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, is only 19 years old, and her co-stars weren’t the only ones shocked to find out her age.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to debate whether someone Gemma’s age should be on the show looking for love, as some people called for there to be a minimum age requirement of 21.

"Ngl the minimum age for Love island should be 21+ 19 is wayyyy to young [sic],” tweeted one viewer, while another person said: “Gemma said she's been single for a year and a half. She’s 19 so she’s been single since she was 17, what is this? #loveisland.”

“It just doesn’t sit right with me that Gemma is 19???” wrote a third.

Although Gemma is coupled up with 22-year-old contestant Liam Llewellyn following the public vote, Gemma has expressed her interest in Italian bombshell Davide - even planting a kiss on him during a game of dares.

However, it wasn’t long before fans hit out at their age difference, as fans feared Gemma could re-couple with 27-year-old Davide.

“Wait Davide is 27 and Gemma is 19, not a single one of the other girls gonna tell her to chill ???” tweeted one viewer.

“Gemma only turned 19 a month ago and she’s fighting to be with a 27 year old man just because of an accent,” said another.

Meanwhile, some fans recalled one of the most famous contestants from the show; Molly-Mae Hague, who was only 19 years old when she entered Love Island.

However, others assured that she found love with her now-boyfriend Tommy Fury, who was just 20 years old when he was in the villa.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

