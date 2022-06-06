Who Will Be Love Island 2022’s First Bombshell?

Love Island's first bombshell this series has been confirmed. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Love Island 2022 has returned and they have one very sizzling bombshell to kick things off in the form of Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island is back with series 8 and this evening, fans will get to meet the new line-up of singletons looking for love including Natasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen, Liam Llewellyn and Paige Thorne.

A huge twist has already been announced by the show, which will affect the traditional way Islanders couple up with each other.

Love Island Announces Huge Change To Format Of First Coupling Up

The new change will see viewers pick the first couples in the villa, rather than the girls stepping forward for the boy they like - this is the first time this has been done, and we already can’t wait to see who fans have picked.

Love Island announced the new change on Twitter over the weekend, and went on to pretty much reveal which Islander is set to be the first bombshell this year.

Love Island's Davide will be the first bombshell of the new series. Picture: ITV2

Explaining how fans could vote, the show’s official Twitter account simply said that ‘Davide is not included in the polls’ - which told us pretty much everything we needed to know!

Reacting to Italian contestant Davide Sanclimenti being the first bombshell this series, one fan tweeted: “DAVIDE AS BOMBSHELL?? WE WON!! THE CHAOS IS GOING TO BE AMAZINGGG #loveisland.”

“I knew it. Davide is the bombshell! He is deffo going to turn heads. I am so excited,” added another.

“He’s my fave already [sic],” chimed in a third.

Love Island's Davide is set to cause a stir in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Davide’s entrance is set to cause a stir tonight as the villa will play a game of dares when he enters, and the girls have already taken an interest in the bombshell!

The 27-year-old is set to receive a text tonight, letting him know he has 24 hours to decide which girl he wants to couple up with - leaving one boy single and vulnerable.

Who is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti

Davide is a 27-year-old business owner who lives in Manchester, but is originally from Rome, Italy.

Ahead of stepping into the villa, he said that his 'Italian charm' will woo over the women in the villa, saying: "I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

"I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me."

But who will Davide couple up with?

Love Island starts at 9pm on ITV2.

