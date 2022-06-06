Love Island Announces Huge Change To Format Of First Coupling Up

Love Island have switched up the format for the first coupling up. Picture: ITV2

The first Love Island coupling up will have a huge twist for the first time!

Love Island 2022 is finally launching today and fans are already excited to meet the new line-up including the likes of Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Dami Hope and Luca Bish.

However, there’s already been a huge twist announced to the original format as the show is set to switch up what happens during the first coupling up!

For the first time ever, fans won’t be seeing the female Islanders lined up ready to step forward for the boy they like the most.

Instead, viewers will have the power to choose who couples with who!

Love Island is changing the format for the first coupling up. Picture: ITV2

Revealing the huge twist, narrator Iain Stirling explained exactly how things will go down in the villa tonight.

He told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “I'm never given any information ever but I'm coming at you now with a big fat exclusive.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play cupid. You will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl.”

He went on to explain how to vote - but voting closed over the weekend, which means the couples have already been selected by the public!

Love Island fans will get to pick the first couples. Picture: ITV2

He went on to say: "It's a fantastic poll where you get to decide who's getting coupled up with who.

"You get to look at all the Islanders, get a vibe, see who you think suits to who - or maybe who doesn't suit to who.

"Then put them together and then we can watch the fireworks fly."

It’s safe to say we can’t wait to see who the public has chosen as their first couples!

Love Island begins at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.

