Love Island Announces Huge Change To Format Of First Coupling Up

6 June 2022, 13:58

Love Island have switched up the format for the first coupling up
Love Island have switched up the format for the first coupling up. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The first Love Island coupling up will have a huge twist for the first time!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2022 is finally launching today and fans are already excited to meet the new line-up including the likes of Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Dami Hope and Luca Bish.

However, there’s already been a huge twist announced to the original format as the show is set to switch up what happens during the first coupling up!

Love Island Contestants Will Receive Inclusion Training As Part Of New Duty Of Care

For the first time ever, fans won’t be seeing the female Islanders lined up ready to step forward for the boy they like the most.

Instead, viewers will have the power to choose who couples with who!

Love Island is changing the format for the first coupling up
Love Island is changing the format for the first coupling up. Picture: ITV2

Revealing the huge twist, narrator Iain Stirling explained exactly how things will go down in the villa tonight.

He told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “I'm never given any information ever but I'm coming at you now with a big fat exclusive.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play cupid. You will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl.”

He went on to explain how to vote - but voting closed over the weekend, which means the couples have already been selected by the public!

Love Island fans will get to pick the first couples
Love Island fans will get to pick the first couples. Picture: ITV2

He went on to say: "It's a fantastic poll where you get to decide who's getting coupled up with who.

"You get to look at all the Islanders, get a vibe, see who you think suits to who - or maybe who doesn't suit to who.

"Then put them together and then we can watch the fireworks fly."

It’s safe to say we can’t wait to see who the public has chosen as their first couples!

Love Island begins at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

Georgia Townend has been praised by fans for being honest about her Love Island intro

Georgia Townend Praised For Being 'Honest' & 'Vulnerable' About Love Island Struggles

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

TV & Film

Here's what time Love Island will be on TV tonight

What Time Does Love Island Start Tonight & How Long Is It On For?

Love Island's first bombshell this series has been confirmed

Who Will Be Love Island 2022’s First Bombshell?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star