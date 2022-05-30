Get To Know Love Island’s Gemma Owen: Her Age, Job And Famous Dad Michael Owen

30 May 2022, 12:26

Meet Love Island's Gemma Owen from her age and job to her Instagram
Meet Love Island's Gemma Owen from her age and job to her Instagram. Picture: Getty/ITV2
Football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen has been confirmed as a Love Island 2022 contestant - here’s her age, job and more.

Love Island 2022’s line-up has been announced and one of the contestants heading into the villa is Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen.

The daughter of the football legend has been facing line-up rumours for weeks and it has now finally been confirmed by ITV.

Meet Love Island's First Ever Deaf Contestant Natasha Ghouri

Gemma will be heading into the villa next week alongside Natasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack and Liam Llewellyn, to name a few of the singletons ready for a summer of love.

Get to know Gemma ahead of her villa entrance including her age, job and Instagram…

Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen has been confirmed as a Love Island 2022 contestant
Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen has been confirmed as a Love Island 2022 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Gemma Owen? Age and Job revealed

Gemma is 19 years old and is an international dressage rider and business owner from Chester.

Much like her football star dad, Gemma has always been into sports, telling ITV: “I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.

"I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive,” before adding, ”[When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.”

The young Islander also has her very own clothing business in the form of a bikini line called OG Beachwear, which advertises as ‘luxury quality swimwear, ethically made to last’ in its Instagram bio.

Love Island's Gemma Owen is an international dressage rider
Love Island's Gemma Owen is an international dressage rider. Picture: GemmaOwen/Instagram

Who is Love Island star Gemma Owen’s dad Michael Owen?

Gemma Owen’s dad is football icon and former Liverpool FC player Michael Owen.

He also played for England and won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2001.

Love Island's Gemma Owen is the daughter of Michael Owen
Love Island's Gemma Owen is the daughter of Michael Owen. Picture: Getty

What is Love Island Gemma Owen’s Instagram?

You can follow Gemma Owen on Instagram @gemowen_1 where she already has a whopping follower count of 42.9K followers, which is sure to soar once she steps into the villa.

Gemma also has Instagram accounts for her dressage riding @gemowendressage_ as well as a page for her beachwear line @ogbeachwear.

Love Island begins on June 6 on ITV2.

