Love Island Fans Have A Theory About Gemma Owen And Luca Bish

28 June 2022, 11:55 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 12:00

Love Island viewers have struck up a theory about Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Love Island fans reckon there’s more to Gemma Owen and Luca Bish’s relationship than we’ve seen on the ITV2 show.

After dumped islander Ikenna Ekwonna spilled that the contestants discovered early on Gemma’s dad is football legend Michael Owen, viewers have come up with a theory.

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

Ikenna said everyone knew who Gemma’s famous dad is ‘from the second or third day’ of Love Island – the same time Luca moved on from then-partner Paige Thorne.

Luca admitted he's 'fallen' for Gemma on a recent episode of Love Island
Luca admitted he's 'fallen' for Gemma on a recent episode of Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: Gemma and Luca have been growing close
Love Island: Gemma and Luca have been growing close. Picture: ITV2

Gemma talking about her famous father has never played-out on screen, but fans have devised a theory that Luca only moved to Gemma after finding out about her dad.

“The islanders found out Gemma was Michael Owen’s daughter on the 3rd day? Like around the same time Luca pursued Gemma? [sic]” One person tweeted.

“So Ikenna mentioned the boys knew on like day 3 that Gemma was Michael Owen’s daughter, Luca this why he had stuck himself to her like glue so he can live the high life with the family and mingle with the celebs,” wrote another.

“Ikenna has confirmed that the boys knew about Gemma’s dad! Lmaoo we see you Luca,” commented a third.

Love Island: Gemma Owen is football legend Michael Owen's daughter
Love Island: Gemma Owen is football legend Michael Owen's daughter. Picture: ITV2
Gemma Owen with her famous dad Michael
Gemma Owen with her famous dad Michael. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

However, fans have also rushed to Luca’s defence, insisting he’s genuinely really into Gemma.

“Think people are reading way too much into Luca and why he is so into Gemma..... maybe he genuinely likes her and it’s not all about her dad?” One fan commented.

Gemma and Luca have been going strong since the start of the series, despite her ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill joining the cast just a few days in.

Jacques is already besotted with Paige and the loved-up couples already have fans predicting who might win.

