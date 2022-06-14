When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

When did Gemma and Jacques from Love Island date and how long were they together? Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Jacques O’Neill previously dated before entering the villa - here’s when they dated and why they split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island fans were left stunned after Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill entered the villa on Sunday evening as a bombshell.

The 23-year-old rugby player, who is now coupled up with Paige Thorne, even opened up about his relationship with Gemma whilst on a date with Afia Tonkmor, who has since been dumped from the villa.

Love Island’s Remi Lambert: The Key Facts You Need To Know About The Bombshell

So, when did Gemma date Jacques? How long were they together and why did they split?

Here’s what we know…

Jacques and Gemma dated before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When did Love Island’s Gemma Owen date Jacques O’Neill and how long were they together?

Gemma revealed to Afia in the villa that she and Jacques broke up a year and a half ago, adding that they were together for 8 months.

This means that Gemma and Jacques began dating roughly around summertime 2020, before splitting at the beginning of 2021.

Gemma and Jacques dated for eight months. Picture: ITV2

Jacques revealed he and Gemma split as he was too busy with Rugby. Picture: ITV2

Why did Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Jacques O’Neill split?

Speaking ahead of joining the new Majorcan villa, Jacques revealed that the reason behind his split from Gemma was due to him concentrating too much on Rugby.

The Castleford Tigers player said: “I split up with my ex and then I was seeing someone else. I was concentrating so much on my rugby and then I had that injury.

"I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time."

Afia asked Jacques during their date if his relationship with Gemma had ended on good terms, asking: “Did it end amicably?” to which he replied, “ I wouldn’t say so, maybe not, I am not sure but we will have to find out won’t we?”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital