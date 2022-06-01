Where Is The Love Island Villa 2022?

The Love Island 2022 villa is completely different for this year's contestants. Picture: ITV

Love Island series 8 is here with a brand new villa for all the contestants to enjoy - but where in the world is it? Here's what you need to know.

Summer 2022 has officially begun as we welcome Love Island series 8 back to our screens with a fresh new bunch of sexy contestants.

With the cast including Michael Owen's daughter, a pharmacist and their first ever deaf contestant, the series is set to be a scorcher, and that's not to mention the fact there is a brand new Love Island villa to enjoy.

ITV has moved location this year so this lovely lot of contestants will have a whole new house to explore on their quest for love.

So where is the Love Island villa in 2022? And why did it move? Here's what we know:

Love Island will still be filmed in Majorca for 2022. Picture: ITV

Where is the Love Island villa 2022?

Like with all the previous series, Love Island is still being filmed on the beautiful Balearic Island of Majorca.

However, for this series, they have moved on and found a whole new villa, with the producers yet to reveal it's exact location. This is likely to be because of security and privacy as they bring us our summer of love on TV.

The Love Island villa 2022 is bigger and better than ever. Picture: ITV

What does the new Love Island villa look like?

Keen to show off their hard work, ITV has already revealed a sneak peak of the new villa for 2022 with the biggest difference being size.

The new love pad features the classic fire pit and swimming pool as well as a huge bedroom, lounge area, make-up room, beach hut, balcony and outdoor kitchen. It's said to be worth £2.7million.

At the start of the year it was revealed Love Island bosses were seeking a new location as they felt it was 'the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.'

Where was the old Love Island villa?

From season 2-7, Love Island was filmed in the quiet town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the east side of the island.

Season 1-2 of Love Island also had a different location.

