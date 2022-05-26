The New Love Island Villa Features A Secret Room That Won’t Ever Be Shown

26 May 2022, 12:20

Love island series 8 starts on 6 June
Love island series 8 starts on 6 June. Picture: ITV
Love Island producers have added a secret room into the brand new villa.

Love Island series 8 will take place in a new villa this summer and the contestants’ new home will feature a secret room that will never be shown on camera.

The show’s executive producer revealed islanders will be allowed to smoke in private and that their conversations won’t air.

During a Q&A with fans on Reddit, executive producer Mike Spencer said: “We do have an off camera area for smokers although I have to say most people don’t tend to smoke anymore!”

He also spilled on a few more upcoming changes, revealing they’re getting rid of the food challenges ‘as we know them’.

In the past, viewers have complained over watching the challenges which often involved islanders passing food and drink between each other’s mouths before spitting it into containers.

Last year, islanders had to pass the contents of a Sunday roast to each other, something which received numerous complaints from viewers, not only for it looking disgusting but also for the waste of food.

Mike confirmed: “We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them.”

Love Island starts on Monday 6 June and the contestants are yet to be unveiled.

