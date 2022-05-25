Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Looks Unrecognisable After Dissolving Fillers

By Capital FM

Former winter Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips was spotted looking completely different on Good Morning Britain after dissolving her fillers.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has ditched her filler as she made a rare TV appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The winter series contestant looks unrecognisable compared to her days on the dating show after dissolving her lip filler.

Shaughna appeared on GMB to discuss whether holidays should be postponed due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The 28-year-old embraced the natural look as she stunned in a white top and a soft pink blazer.

Love Island's Shaughna made a rare TV appearance on GMB. Picture: ITV

Shaughna Phillips ditched her lip fillers. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips looks unrecognisable without her lip fillers. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram

This comes just a few months after Shaughna decided to have her plump lip fillers dissolved back in February.

At the time, she told fans in a TikTok clip that she wanted to ‘practice what she preached’ after encouraging her followers to ‘separate their happiness from their body image’ as she documented the process of her dissolving the filler.

She revealed that deciding to ditch her fillers came after eight years of getting the enhancement procedure done.

Love Island's Shaughna revealed she had fillers put in for 8 years. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips appeared on season 6 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

After getting the enhancement reversed, Shaughna said: “I was SO hesitant about having my lips dissolved because I honestly don't remember what I even look like without them!

"But there's more to life than what size your bloody lips are.”

Shaughna’s appearance on GMB comes just days before the new series of Love Island is set to kick off on June 6.

