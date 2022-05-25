Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Looks Unrecognisable After Dissolving Fillers

25 May 2022, 16:22 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 16:58

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former winter Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips was spotted looking completely different on Good Morning Britain after dissolving her fillers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has ditched her filler as she made a rare TV appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The winter series contestant looks unrecognisable compared to her days on the dating show after dissolving her lip filler.

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran 'Addresses' Chloe Burrows Split Rumours

Shaughna appeared on GMB to discuss whether holidays should be postponed due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The 28-year-old embraced the natural look as she stunned in a white top and a soft pink blazer.

Love Island's Shaughna made a rare TV appearance on GMB
Love Island's Shaughna made a rare TV appearance on GMB. Picture: ITV
Shaughna Phillips ditched her lip fillers
Shaughna Phillips ditched her lip fillers. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips looks unrecognisable without her lip fillers
Shaughna Phillips looks unrecognisable without her lip fillers. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram

This comes just a few months after Shaughna decided to have her plump lip fillers dissolved back in February.

At the time, she told fans in a TikTok clip that she wanted to ‘practice what she preached’ after encouraging her followers to ‘separate their happiness from their body image’ as she documented the process of her dissolving the filler.

She revealed that deciding to ditch her fillers came after eight years of getting the enhancement procedure done.

Love Island's Shaughna revealed she had fillers put in for 8 years
Love Island's Shaughna revealed she had fillers put in for 8 years. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips appeared on season 6 of Love Island
Shaughna Phillips appeared on season 6 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

After getting the enhancement reversed, Shaughna said: “I was SO hesitant about having my lips dissolved because I honestly don't remember what I even look like without them!

"But there's more to life than what size your bloody lips are.”

Shaughna’s appearance on GMB comes just days before the new series of Love Island is set to kick off on June 6.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Leigh-Anne Pinnock could be getting married sooner than we thought!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Fiancé Andre Gray Are Set To Marry In Secret This Month

Rihanna is said to be holding off announcing her baby's name just yet

When Will Rihanna Announce Her Baby Boy’s Name?

Scott Disick raised eyebrows with the comment he left on Holly Scarfone's picture

Scott Disick Fuels Holly Scarfone Dating Rumours With NSFW Interaction

Kourtney and Travis splashed the cash on their latest wedding...

How Much Did Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Cost?

Love Island's Chloe has dropped a hint that she and Toby have broken up

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran 'Addresses' Chloe Burrows Split Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star