A First Look At The Brand New Love Island Series 8 Villa

Laura Whitmore is returning as host to Love Island season 8. Picture: ITV

Love Island's new series is underway and producers are freshening things up with a brand new villa – here's what it looks like.

Love Island series 8 is just weeks away from starting and the ITV team are scrambling together to get the brand new villa show-ready before 10 singletons make their way to Mallorca.

The line-up for Love Island is yet to be confirmed, but its brand new location has been and this year's villa looks bigger and better than before.

In new photos of the love pad, the huge house is seen having some last minute renovations made to ensure it looks like the romantic setting viewers have got to know so well.

The Love Island 2022 villa is under construction. Picture: Splash News

The six-bedroom home has been under construction for a few weeks and scaffolding is still in place in some parts around the outdoor area.

This year's villa is at the foot of a hill deep in the Spanish countryside, surrounded by greenery to keep the contestants' privacy protected from passers by.

At the start of the year it was revealed Love Island bosses were seeking a new location as they felt it was 'the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.'

A source said: "Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.

Laura Whitmore's husband Iain Stirling is returning as the show's voiceover. Picture: Alamy

"For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they'll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show."

Despite the new location, the property will still have the all-important fire pit and swimming pool.

In just a few weeks Love Island will be back on screens, with Laura Whitmore returning as its host and her husband Iain Stirling back as the much-loved narrator.

Names of potential contestants have been swirling around for a few weeks, with ex islander Zara McDermott's brother among the rumours as well as footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma.

