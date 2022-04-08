Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

8 April 2022, 14:03 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 14:09

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed
Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram/ITV

Love Island's 2022 series is on its way – and it's airing sooner than you think! Here's everything we know about season eight's start date so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island will reportedly be returning to our screens much sooner than fans thought!

The eighth season of the hit ITV dating show is already in the works for a brand new summer of love, sun and undoubtedly a large dosage of drama.

Love Island Hints At New International All Stars Show

New episodes of the reality series are allegedly set to air in just nine weeks times, with June 6 being slated as the potential premiere date for Love Island!

The early start date comes after claims that the producers plan to switch up the show’s format for its 2022 instalment, with rumours of a more inclusive line-up as well as a brand new villa for the Islanders to call home.

Love Island will be back on our screens in early June 2022
Love Island will be back on our screens in early June 2022. Picture: ITV

An insider revealed to the tabloids: "The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6."

They went on to state that season eight will boast more episodes than usual amid the producers' curveballs for 2022, they said: "This series is going to be the longest ever and it's from a brand new location so it's all very exciting."

The source told the publication that the teaser trailer is already well in the works, meaning the show can't be too far behind.

They continued: "Filming for the promotional adverts is beginning in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May."

Love Island will be changing its iconic Marjocan villa for series eight
Love Island will be changing its iconic Marjocan villa for series eight. Picture: ITV
Season eight is set to be the longest series in the show's history
Season eight is set to be the longest series in the show's history. Picture: ITV

Despite the start date rumours, representatives for ITV2 are yet to officially confirm the June premiere, with a representative for telling MailOnline: 'It's too soon for us to confirm the schedule.'

Fans are expecting a new lease of life with the upcoming season of Love Island, as it was revealed in January that they were in the market for a new villa to host their singletons.

The iconic Majorcan villa was used to film the reality show for five years until the producers opted for a fresher spot to mix up the show.

The Love Island 2022 countdown begins!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian has had a Las Vegas wedding before

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

The most shocking scenes in the After movie series

The Most Eyebrow-Raising Moments In The After Movie Series

The ultimate quiz for Harry Styles fans as we gear up for 'Harry's House' and his new musical era

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Harry Styles’ New Era?

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have banned guests from taking photos at their wedding

Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star