Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram/ITV

Love Island's 2022 series is on its way – and it's airing sooner than you think! Here's everything we know about season eight's start date so far...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island will reportedly be returning to our screens much sooner than fans thought!

The eighth season of the hit ITV dating show is already in the works for a brand new summer of love, sun and undoubtedly a large dosage of drama.

Love Island Hints At New International All Stars Show

New episodes of the reality series are allegedly set to air in just nine weeks times, with June 6 being slated as the potential premiere date for Love Island!

The early start date comes after claims that the producers plan to switch up the show’s format for its 2022 instalment, with rumours of a more inclusive line-up as well as a brand new villa for the Islanders to call home.

Love Island will be back on our screens in early June 2022. Picture: ITV

An insider revealed to the tabloids: "The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6."

They went on to state that season eight will boast more episodes than usual amid the producers' curveballs for 2022, they said: "This series is going to be the longest ever and it's from a brand new location so it's all very exciting."

The source told the publication that the teaser trailer is already well in the works, meaning the show can't be too far behind.

They continued: "Filming for the promotional adverts is beginning in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May."

Love Island will be changing its iconic Marjocan villa for series eight. Picture: ITV

Season eight is set to be the longest series in the show's history. Picture: ITV

Despite the start date rumours, representatives for ITV2 are yet to officially confirm the June premiere, with a representative for telling MailOnline: 'It's too soon for us to confirm the schedule.'

Fans are expecting a new lease of life with the upcoming season of Love Island, as it was revealed in January that they were in the market for a new villa to host their singletons.

The iconic Majorcan villa was used to film the reality show for five years until the producers opted for a fresher spot to mix up the show.

The Love Island 2022 countdown begins!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital