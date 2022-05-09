Love Island Unveils First Look At Season 8 With Teaser Trailer

9 May 2022, 11:56

Love Island has released its first trailer for 2022
Love Island has released its first trailer for 2022. Picture: ITV

Love Island is switching up its 2022 series, unveiling its first teaser trailer for season eight and renovating a brand-new villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2022 is just around the corner!

ITV has unveiled its first trailer of the year, teasing a new summer of love as the hit dating show prepares for its eighth season.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

The colourful teaser points toward a new aesthetic for the ITV2 series, giving more weight to the long-standing rumours that producers are shaking up the format for 2022.

Love Island is set to return in June with an almighty splash and will even showcase a brand new villa!

Love Island is returning to ITV2 this June
Love Island is returning to ITV2 this June. Picture: ITV

A short trailer aired during the Britain's Got Talent ad break on Saturday (May 7), getting us all excited for our favourite time of year!

The clips hinted at the changes to the show amid the switch-up claims for season eight, as well as calling back to some funny moments from the 2021 series.

The quirky animated teaser reimagined the hilarious talent show scene where Millie Court whipped out her piano skills for boyfriend Liam Reardon – the lovebirds went on to be crowned king and queen of the villa, unsurprisingly!

During the clip, 'Love We Own It' and 'Love Is Ours,' appeared on the screen – we can't wait to see a new batch of singletons own love this season...

The iconic villa we've come to know and love over the past seven seasons is no more! ITV bosses have been on the hunt all year for an abode that Love Island can call home, with photos emerging online showcasing the rumoured new mansion.

Laura Whitmore is hosting the revamped eighth series of Love Island
Laura Whitmore is hosting the revamped eighth series of Love Island. Picture: ITV
Love Island has aired their first teaser trailers for season eight
Love Island has aired their first teaser trailers for season eight. Picture: ITV

The MailOnline reports that a rustic villa is currently being renovated to achieve a fresh look for the show, the new filming spot is using a six-bedroom property and remains in the show's original location of Majorca.

The show's refresh follows news that producers had switched up the contestant recruitment process as well as urged non-binary individuals to apply for the show.

Laura Whitmore is set to return for her third season as host, she recently hit back at claims by an ex-Islander that she only bagged the job due to her husband Iain Stirling, who serves as Love Island's narrator.

Love Island's 2022 series will air on June 6 on ITV2.

