Laura Whitmore Hits Back At Ex Contestant Who Claimed She Got Love Island Job Because Of Husband

25 April 2022, 11:59

Laura Whitmore has responded to the claims
Laura Whitmore has responded to the claims. Picture: ITV/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Laura Whitmore has hit back at claims by an ex-Islander that she only bagged the role of presenter on Love Island due to her husband Iain Stirling's connections.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laura Whitmore has responded to a former Love Island contestant’s claims that she is “not a great host”.

Rachel Finni, an islander from the 2021 series, criticised the dating show’s presenter during an interview on Murad Merali's YouTube channel, claiming that Laura booked the Love Island gig out of 'nepotism'.

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

The seventh season contestant speculated that Whitmore only became the host of the hit ITV series due to her relationship with Iain Stirling, the narrator and instantly recognisable voice of the show. Laura has appeared in the series since 2020 after taking over from Caroline Flack.

Iain Stirling has been working on the hit show since 2015, he began dating Laura two years later and the pair married in 2020. They welcomed their first child together in March 2021.

Laura Whitmore shut down the 'nepotism' comments
Laura Whitmore shut down the 'nepotism' comments. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram
Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been dating since 2017
Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been dating since 2017. Picture: Getty

Once the 36-year-old star caught wind of the comments she quickly shut them down, writing to her Instagram stories soon after: “I never got a job because of a guy I dated.”

Speaking in the interview with Murad Merali, Rachel Finni expressed her disappointment at the choice of a new host in 2020, she said: "I'm kind of gutted Laura Whitmore is hosting it though, I thought we'd get a nice Maya Jama or AJ Odudu.”

The reality star then made her claim about Laura’s showbiz ties: "The benefits you get from being married to the narrator.

"'Cause she's not a great host," Rachel claimed.

Finni, who coupled up with Brad McClelland as a bombshell in the last season of Love Island, labelled the career move as ‘nepotism’ during her interview.

Laura Whitmore responded to the claims via her Instagram stories
Laura Whitmore responded to the claims via her Instagram stories. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram
Rachel Finni appeared on the seventh season of Love Island
Rachel Finni appeared on the seventh season of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Laura further cleared up any confusion on her Instagram story, she said: "I'm not going to give too much energy to it because there's always stuff like this and you kind of just brush it off but I think we need to be careful when we discuss women and their work.

"I’ve worked in telly for 14 years, I won a competition to be the face of MTV and I stayed working from job to job,” Whitmore explained.

“I’ve done incredible things all over the world, worked with the best teams,” the presenter said, “but I’ve never got a job because of a guy that I’ve dated."

Rachel is yet to respond to Laura's Instagram posts about her interview comments.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Everything We Know About Heartstopper Series 2

Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online

Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'
Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him

Harry Styles Fans Are Trying To Reunite Him With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone reunite on TikTok

Selena Gomez And Jennifer Stone Recreate Wizards of Waverly Place Moment With Nostalgic TikTok
Jamal Edwards' mum Brenda has announced her return to Loose Women

Brenda Edwards Opens Up On Son Jamal's Death In Emotional Loose Women Interview

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Why Did Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley Get Divorced? Inside The Selling Sunset Star's Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star