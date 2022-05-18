Love Island’s ‘Leaked’ Line-Up Includes Sibling Of Ex Contestant & Fashion Models

An alleged 'leaked' line-up for Love Island 2022 has been making the rounds online. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

A few new names have been rumoured to be joining the Love Island contestants this year including some fashion models and fitness stars, as well as a famous face - according to a new theory on TikTok.

Love Island is only weeks away from launching series 8 and there have already been an array of rumoured contestants to be joining the line-up.

The newest set of names has been shared online after a TikTok account under the name @ukloveisland2022 shared a series of ‘leaked contestants’ for this year’s show.

Of course, it’s all speculative, but fans have been rushing to the comments to share the names with their friends nonetheless.

Some of the speculated Islanders are fashion models, while others are fitness stars on Instagram - and there's even one former reality TV star as well as the brother of an ex-Islander.

Josh Mather is rumoured to be joining the Love Island line-up. Picture: @joshmather_/Instagram

Isabelle Colclough is rumoured to be joining the Love Island line-up. Picture: @isabelle.colclough/Instagram

ITV are yet to confirm the finalised line-up for the 2022 series, but these rumoured contestants definitely fit in with the Love Island-esque former additions.

Josh Mather is the first name on the list, who according to his Instagram, is an online fitness coach and is already established on social media with a whopping follower count of over 36,000 followers.

The next name on the alleged ‘leaked’ list is Isabelle Colclough, who has over 5,000 Instagram followers and often posts snaps on holiday, from nights out or stunning selfies.

Joel Kell is the next rumoured ‘leaked’ contestant included in the TikTok clip - and many fans already appear to recognise him for appearing on another dating show, Love In The Flesh.

Zoe Diana Parker is a model who is rumoured to join the line-up. Picture: @zoedianaparker/Instagram

Zara McDermott's brother Brad is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa. Picture: @bradmcdermott_/Instagram

Zoe Diana Parker is also on the list, and according to her Instagram bio and content, is a model who works for a number of fashion agencies.

Another few fashionistas are part of the list including Toby Bougouneau, who is a fashion model based in Manchester, as well as model Andreas Beel and Josh Le Grove, who is also a boxer.

Salon owner Sophie Draper, who has also been linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, is also on the list, as well as former Islander Zara McDermott's younger brother, Sam.

There’s definitely a theme going on here, and there’s only a matter of weeks to see if these good looking guys and gals have made it to the actual Love Island line-up!

