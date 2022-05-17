Love Island Throws Shade At Love Is Blind & First Dates In New Trailer

17 May 2022, 15:49

Love Island subtly shades other dating shows in new promo teaser
Love Island subtly shades other dating shows in new promo teaser. Picture: ITV2/Channel 4/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island is returning this summer and has already given fans a new teaser - but not without taking aim at some other dating shows…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is ready to make its return for its 2022 series, with an array of rumoured contestants already being the talk of the internet.

However, it seems that despite the surge in dating shows over the years, Love Island is keen to reassure fans they’re the OG founders of love after their new trailer threw shade at some other popular dating shows…

In a minute-long video shared on the Love Island Twitter page, the show’s narrator Iain Stirling can be heard branding themselves the ‘OGs of love’, adding ‘Love, we own it’.

Love Island Hopefuls ‘Dumping Their Partners’ Ahead Of Show To Join Line-Up

Love Island's new trailer takes aim at some popular dating shows
Love Island's new trailer takes aim at some popular dating shows. Picture: ITV2

The promo teaser then playfully mocks some other shows such as First Dates, with a cheeky nod to the famous French Maître d' of the Channel 4 dating show, Fred Sirieix.

Another part of the trailer takes aim at Netflix’s Love Is Blind as Iain says: “Love isn’t blind, it’s neon.”

A quick animated segment can be seen in the trailer where ‘Naked Celebs Go Dating on a Beach' flashes on a TV screen before someone stomps on it - pretty savage!

Love Island is returning in a matter of weeks
Love Island is returning in a matter of weeks. Picture: ITV2
Love is Blind was mocked in the Love Island new trailer
Love is Blind was mocked in the Love Island new trailer. Picture: Netflix

With a big entrance back to our screens this summer, fans are now super keen to see the line-up for series eight.

We’ve also already seen a look at this year’s brand new villa, which has been chosen to ‘enhance the show even further’.

The new villa has been under construction for weeks, but the famous fire pit and swimming pool will of course be making a grand return.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Conversations with Friends has arrived and the reviews are in...

'Conversations With Friends': 7 Tweets That Sum Up Fans' Reactions To The Show

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

Harry Styles could win an Oscar for his role in My Policeman

Harry Styles Tipped For Oscar For His Role In My Policeman

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star