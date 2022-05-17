Love Island Throws Shade At Love Is Blind & First Dates In New Trailer

Love Island subtly shades other dating shows in new promo teaser. Picture: ITV2/Channel 4/Netflix

By Capital FM

Love Island is returning this summer and has already given fans a new teaser - but not without taking aim at some other dating shows…

Love Island is ready to make its return for its 2022 series, with an array of rumoured contestants already being the talk of the internet.

However, it seems that despite the surge in dating shows over the years, Love Island is keen to reassure fans they’re the OG founders of love after their new trailer threw shade at some other popular dating shows…

In a minute-long video shared on the Love Island Twitter page, the show’s narrator Iain Stirling can be heard branding themselves the ‘OGs of love’, adding ‘Love, we own it’.

Love Island's new trailer takes aim at some popular dating shows. Picture: ITV2

The promo teaser then playfully mocks some other shows such as First Dates, with a cheeky nod to the famous French Maître d' of the Channel 4 dating show, Fred Sirieix.

Another part of the trailer takes aim at Netflix’s Love Is Blind as Iain says: “Love isn’t blind, it’s neon.”

A quick animated segment can be seen in the trailer where ‘Naked Celebs Go Dating on a Beach' flashes on a TV screen before someone stomps on it - pretty savage!

Love Island is returning in a matter of weeks. Picture: ITV2

Love is Blind was mocked in the Love Island new trailer. Picture: Netflix

With a big entrance back to our screens this summer, fans are now super keen to see the line-up for series eight.

We’ve also already seen a look at this year’s brand new villa, which has been chosen to ‘enhance the show even further’.

The new villa has been under construction for weeks, but the famous fire pit and swimming pool will of course be making a grand return.

