When Is The Love Is Blind Series 2 Reunion Happening?

28 February 2022, 17:11

Love Is Blind series two contestants will reunite in a special show [pictured here: Natalie and Shayne]
Love Is Blind series two contestants will reunite in a special show [pictured here: Natalie and Shayne]. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Is Blind series 2 will be getting a reunion show days after the final episode aired.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind series 2 saw a bunch of couples say ‘I don’t’ when they reached the altar, breaking our hearts and leaving us unsurprised all at the same time.

As fans rush to Instagram to try and figure out whether the likes of Salvador and Mallory, Iyanna and Jarette and Danielle and Nick are still together we’re also holding out for news on the reunion episode.

Two More Couples Got Engaged On Love Is Blind That Were Never Shown

As we saw with Love Is Blind series one, the show isn’t the last we see of the spontaneously-engaged singletons, not only were we treated to one very awkward reunion show but a whole year later Netflix dropped After The Altar, documenting the contestants’ lives months after the show.

Series 2 of Love Is Blind has been confirmed for a reunion show, however we’ll likely have to wait for more news on whether it will also get an episode of After The Altar.

Love Is Blind: Mallory on her wedding day
Love Is Blind: Mallory on her wedding day. Picture: Netflix

When is the Love Is Blind season two reunion coming out?

The reunion show for Love Is Blind series two will drop on Netflix on 4 March 2022.

That’s just a week after the final episode dropped, where viewers saw just two couples say yes – but we won’t pop any spoilers here.

What time is the Love Is Blind series two reunion coming out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind’s reunion show for season two will come out on Netflix at approximately 8am.

The platform typically release global content at 12am PST, which is eight hours behind GMT.

Love Is Blind: Danielle and Nick
Love Is Blind: Danielle and Nick. Picture: Netflix
Love Is Blind: Iyanna and Jarette
Love Is Blind: Iyanna and Jarette. Picture: Netflix

Will there be Love Is Blind: After The Altar For Season 2?

Given that the first series of Love Is Blind had a special follow-up After The Altar, the contestants in season two will likely film the same.

After The Altar for season one aired in summer 2021, documenting the couples who made it to the altar whether they said ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ two years prior.

The reunion party wasn’t without its drama, with Jessica Batten trying to extend an olive branch to Matthew Barnett and his wife Amber Pike by giving them an anniversary gift, only for them to reject her offer.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago also showed up with Damian Powers despite the fact he was still dating Love Is Blind partner Giannina Gibelli. He and Giannina had an on-off relationship since he said ‘no’ at their wedding, calling it quits for good in August last year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

What to expect from Olivia Rodrigo's second album...

Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

The real-life people that inspired the Inventing Anna cast

The Inventing Anna Cast: Are All The Characters Based On Real People?

All the details on season 3 of Euphoria

Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered the mystery of his secret TikTok account

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced They’ve Discovered His Secret TikTok Account

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star