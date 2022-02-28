When Is The Love Is Blind Series 2 Reunion Happening?

Love Is Blind series two contestants will reunite in a special show [pictured here: Natalie and Shayne]. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind series 2 will be getting a reunion show days after the final episode aired.

Love Is Blind series 2 saw a bunch of couples say ‘I don’t’ when they reached the altar, breaking our hearts and leaving us unsurprised all at the same time.

As fans rush to Instagram to try and figure out whether the likes of Salvador and Mallory, Iyanna and Jarette and Danielle and Nick are still together we’re also holding out for news on the reunion episode.

As we saw with Love Is Blind series one, the show isn’t the last we see of the spontaneously-engaged singletons, not only were we treated to one very awkward reunion show but a whole year later Netflix dropped After The Altar, documenting the contestants’ lives months after the show.

Series 2 of Love Is Blind has been confirmed for a reunion show, however we’ll likely have to wait for more news on whether it will also get an episode of After The Altar.

Love Is Blind: Mallory on her wedding day. Picture: Netflix

When is the Love Is Blind season two reunion coming out?

The reunion show for Love Is Blind series two will drop on Netflix on 4 March 2022.

That’s just a week after the final episode dropped, where viewers saw just two couples say yes – but we won’t pop any spoilers here.

What time is the Love Is Blind series two reunion coming out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind’s reunion show for season two will come out on Netflix at approximately 8am.

The platform typically release global content at 12am PST, which is eight hours behind GMT.

Love Is Blind: Danielle and Nick. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind: Iyanna and Jarette. Picture: Netflix

Will there be Love Is Blind: After The Altar For Season 2?

Given that the first series of Love Is Blind had a special follow-up After The Altar, the contestants in season two will likely film the same.

After The Altar for season one aired in summer 2021, documenting the couples who made it to the altar whether they said ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ two years prior.

The reunion party wasn’t without its drama, with Jessica Batten trying to extend an olive branch to Matthew Barnett and his wife Amber Pike by giving them an anniversary gift, only for them to reject her offer.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago also showed up with Damian Powers despite the fact he was still dating Love Is Blind partner Giannina Gibelli. He and Giannina had an on-off relationship since he said ‘no’ at their wedding, calling it quits for good in August last year.

