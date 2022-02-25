When Is Love Is Blind Series 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

Love Is Blind series 3 was filmed right after series 2. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind season two finale has us counting down to series three already! But when is Love Is Blind series three coming out?

Love Is Blind is one of Netflix's most successful series – in terms of viewership; we can't speak for the marriages – and after the season two finale finally dropped fans already want to know if there's a series three of Love Is Blind, and when it's coming out.

The concept of Love Is Blind is a dating experiment, documenting the journeys of 30 single men and women as they get to know potential love interests from individual pods, meaning they never actually meet throughout the dating process.

Those who find love propose via the pods, only meeting their future spouse face-to-face once they've decided to marry – a process which saw six couples reach that stage in series two, while two couples' journeys were never documented.

But as series two wraps, all we want to know is when series three of Love Is Blind is coming out?

Love Is Blind sees contestants date from within individual pods. Picture: Netflix

The Love Is Blind couples plan to wed just weeks after meeting. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be Love s Blind series three & when is it coming out?

Good news! Love Is Blind has indeed been renewed for series three, something Netflix announced two whole years ago once we'd all binged the first series.

Seasons two and three were filmed back to back according to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, so the release date for Love Is Blind series three is likely to be later this year.

The couples get engaged despite never meeting face-to-face. Picture: Netflix

With Netflix's other huge dating show Too Hot To Handle, series two and three were filmed back to back and released just seven months apart, so the time frame between Love Is Blind seasons two and three might be a similar one. However, Love Is Blind is a bit more of a lengthy process in recording 30 contestants getting to know each other before they jet out of the country on holiday, meet each other's families and move in together. And, oh yeah, eventually have an actual wedding day!

Not all of the couples decide to commit to each other though, after realising the differences in their personalities once leaving the pods and getting to know each other on a whole new level.

The final episode of Love Is Blind series 2 is available to stream on Netflix now!

