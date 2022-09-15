What Happened To The Couples From Love Is Blind Series 2?

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind series two saw a lot of break-ups a year after the season aired, including Danielle and Nick and Jarrette and Iyanna. So, are any couples actually still together?

Only two couples said ‘I do’ during Love is Blind series two on Netflix, with most of them splitting at the altar or simply deciding not to go through with the wedding.

Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick were the only couples who decided to actually get married, and if you’re a die-hard Love is Blind fan you’ll know their relationship statuses already.

But what happened to the likes of Natalie and Shayne and Mallory and Sal?

None of the couples from Love is Blind series 2 are together anymore – let’s take a look at what happened and what they’re doing now…

Deepti and Shake from Love is Blind split at the altar. Picture: Netflix

Are Deepti and Shake still together?

Deepti and Abhishek “Shake” decided to split before their wedding, making it to the altar but deciding not to go through with their nuptials after a series of disagreements.

Now, Shake has a new girlfriend named Emily, a Growth Strategist from Miami.

Meanwhile, Deepti was rumoured to be dating co-star Kyle.

Kyle and Shaina called off their engagement halfway through the process. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Kyle and Shaina?

Kyle and Shaina grew close during their time in the pods, but didn’t make it far in the dating show after she handed the engagement ring back, after his views on religion didn’t align with hers.

Fast forward a whole year and Shaina is married! She tied the knot with cafe-owner Christos Lardakis in a stunning ceremony in Greece.

Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce a little over a year after marrying. Picture: Netflix

Are Iyanna and Jarrette still together?

Iyanna and Jarrette were one of two couples who made it down the altar, but a few weeks after celebrating their one-year anniversary earlier this summer they announced they’d split.

These days, Iyanna is an influencer on social media and is often seen hanging out with her Love is Blind castmates including Natalia and Deepti.

Meanwhile, Jarrette has seemingly taken some time away from social media but has posted a few photos of his solo adventures.

Danielle and Nick are getting a divorce. Picture: Netflix

Are Danielle and Nick still together?

Danielle and Nick had a turbulent relationship on the show but made it past ‘I do’ at the end of the series.

However, just a few weeks after marking their one-year anniversary and a few days after Iyanna and Jarrette revealed their break-up, Danielle filed for divorce.

Love is Blind: Shayne and Natalie had a rocky romance. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Shayne and Natalie?

Shayne and Natalie decided not to marry when they reached the altar at the end of Love is Blind series two, following a series of disagreements.

Their engagement got off to a rocky start after Shayne accidentally called Natalie ‘Shaina’, who he also had a connection with in the pods.

They bonded on their honeymoon but upon returning home to their normal lives they had a few disagreements, which led to Shayne walking out of the ceremony on their wedding day.

Natalie’s been working as a fashion and beauty influencer since the show, while Shayne works as a realtor in Chicago.

Mallory and Sal split at the altar on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Mallory and Salvador?

Mallory and Sal had viewers rooting for their romance on Love is Blind, but they decided at the altar marriage wasn’t for them after all.

Sal and co-star Natalie were at the centre of dating rumours following a series of flirty comments on social media in March, but it seemed their romance didn’t progress from then.

It’s not known whether Mallory is dating anyone but she seems to be living her best life by the looks of social media.

