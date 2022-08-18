Love Is Blind Couple Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce They're Getting A Divorce

By Kathryn Knight

Love Is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones have split six months after their marriage aired on the Netflix dating show.

Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones lasted around 16 months together before deciding to get a divorce.

They were one of just two couples who actually went through with their marriage when Netflix series Love is Blind was filmed last year, with Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl also making it past ‘I do’.

In a statement on their Instagram profiles on 17 August, Iyanna and Jarette announced their split, saying they were ‘saddened’ at the news.

“What's going on, family. After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” their statement began.

Love is Blind: Iyanna and Jarrette were one of two couples who said 'I do'. Picture: Netflix

Jarrette and Iyanna from Love is Blind have announced they've split. Picture: Netflix

It went on: “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.

“We hope you will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience.”

They continued to thank Netflix for the experience and for bringing ‘joy’ into their lives.

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix,” they added. “Thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!”

Love is Blind's series 2 cast. Picture: Netflix

During the show, Iyanna and Jarrette clashed over his love of partying, but on the reunion episode they said they ‘had to compromise on their lifestyles’ and were still going strong.

Iyanna said of their differences: “One thing I will say is we've been finding our balance. We're hyper aware that we are very different - he's extremely extroverted and I'm like, ‘Please stay away from me’. So, we've been finding this will always be something that we have to deal with.

“But we have such similar values and goals that it's been a compromise.”

Just two months ago Iyanna posted a string of cute photos of her and Jarrette together, looking super loved up.

She captioned them: “Home is where you are. My man look good.”

Other couples who appeared on series two of Love is Blind that didn’t make it down the aisle include Shake and Deepti, Kyle and Shaina and Natalie and Shayne – who called it quits the morning of their wedding day, following a huge row.

It's thought Love is Blind will return in 2023 for series 3.

