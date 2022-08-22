Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced

22 August 2022, 17:26

Love is Blind couple Nick and Danielle have split
Love is Blind couple Nick and Danielle have split. Picture: Netflix
Love is Blind series two couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have split after Danielle filed for divorce.

Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are getting a divorce.

It also comes just a few days after their Love is Blind co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also announced their split.

TMZ confirmed Danielle filed for a divorce from Nick on Monday, after getting married on season two of Love is Blind, which aired earlier this year.

Love Is Blind Couple Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce They're Getting A Divorce

When Is Love Is Blind Series 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

Danielle and Nick and Iyanna and Jarrette were the only couples who said ‘I do’ during their series.

Love is Blind: Nick and Danielle had been married for a year before they split
Love is Blind: Nick and Danielle had been married for a year before they split. Picture: Netflix

The couples celebrated one year of marriage in June, with Danielle posting a montage of their relationship on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She also posted the clip of the first time they saw each other away from the pods they’d spent three weeks communicating from, alongside a recent photo of them together.

“Then vs now. Happy one year!!!!” She captioned it.

Loved-up photos of them continued until 1 August, where they joined some of their co-stars for Lollapalooza.

Nick’s last post of them meanwhile is from a trip to the beach, where they celebrated his beloved dog’s birthday.

Despite their recent celebrations, Danielle filed for divorce just last week, shortly before it was revealed Iyanna and Jarrette had split too.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly she spoke about their plans for a second wedding so that she could have the bachelorette party and wedding planning experience as she’d always imagined it.

“At either our two, or three-year anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception, to make sure all of our families can be there,” she said.

Love is Blind has so far only proved successful for two couples – both from season one; Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

