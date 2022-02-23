Two More Couples Got Engaged On Love Is Blind That Were Never Shown

Love Is Blind series 2 saw two couples get engaged whose relationship never made it to the camera. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind producers opted not to follow two other couples who got engaged in season two.

Love Is Blind focused on six couples who got engaged, including Deepti and Shake, Jarrette and Iyanna, Shayne and Natalie, Kyle and Shaina, Danielle and Nick, and Mallory and Salvador, but it’s since been revealed that there were in fact two other relationships that were never actually shown on the Netflix series.

One of those couples is Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller, who found love in the pods and got engaged around the same time as their co-stars, but it seems they didn't get to join their co-stars on holiday in Cancun, or get a flat of their own.

Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont are the second secret couple who got engaged in the pods.

Love Is Blind sees singletons form relationships from individual pods. Picture: Netflix

Caitlin and Joey took to Instagram a week after Love Is Blind series two launched to share their relationship, praising the dating experiment despite recently splitting.

Alongside photos of them together, Caitlin wrote: “What a whirlwind the last few days have been since @loveisblindnetflix season 2 has premiered! Watching the couples meet in the pods, fall in love and experience their first reveal transported me right back to that place.

“What you didn’t see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé. @millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other’s families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew. Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I will be forever grateful for this experience. I made genuine connections with friends that will be in my life forever, laughed harder than I have in years, cried more than I probably should have, but most importantly I learned a heck of a lot about myself and who I am and want to be as a person.

Most of the couples formed on Love Is Blind were flown to Cancun. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind: Caitlin got engaged to Joey. Picture: Netflix

“Take chances, love hard, and live your life without regrets!”

Joey shared a similar statement, calling Love Is Blind ‘one of the best things I’ve ever done.’

Kara and Jason, who also got engaged in the pods, have also since taken to social media to share their Love Is Blind journey, although Kara is yet to share details about her relationship with Jason.

Meanwhile, Jason shared a lengthy post about their whirlwind relationship.

He wrote: “What a week it’s been since the release of @loveisblindnetflix S2! There’s been a lot of excitement over the first 5 episodes, and I’m so excited to watch the rest of it unfold. I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s reached out in support of my time on the show, I truly do appreciate everyone’s kind words. There has been a lot of people asking me why I had no luck in the pods…

Love Is Blind: Kara (far left) found love with Jason. Picture: Netflix

“SURPRISE! kara_williams & I walked out of the pods an engaged couple as well! Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around. Getting to see her on the red carpet was without a doubt the best feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life, it’s gives me goosebumps just thinking about how beautiful she looked.”

Jason went on to call the experience ‘an emotional rollercoaster’, revealing he and Kara had conversations that ‘had never come up in my previous long-term relationships.'

He called the experiment one of ‘the most rewarding and meaningful experiences’.

