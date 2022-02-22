Simon Leviev Has Given His First Interview Since The Tinder Swindler

The Tinder Swindler has spoken out... Picture: Netflix/Inside Edition

Simon Leviev has begun talking to the press amid the success of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler – here's what he had to say...

The subject of Netflix's latest docudrama, Simon Leviev, has spoken to the media for the first time since The Tinder Swindler landed on the streaming platform.

Simon – whose real name is Shimon Hayut – claims that the story depicted in the documentary is "like a made-up movie" and far removed from his own experience.

The Netflix hit follows the fraudster's exploits as he cons multiple women out of large sums of money after matching with them on dating apps.

The 31-year-old has been thrust into the limelight since The Tinder Swindler dropped earlier this month, Simon has even been signed to a talent agency as he hopes to crack Hollywood.

Simon Leviev gave his first interview. Picture: Simon Leviev/Instagram

The Swindler let his side of the story be known as he sat down with Inside Edition for an interview.

Simon didn't mince his words when he spoke to the media outlet: "I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler."

He claimed: "I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake.

"People don't know me so they can't judge me," Leviev capped off his statement.

The Tinder Swindler follows the story of three conned women. Picture: Netflix

The con artist's interview comes after his new agent, Gina Rodriguez, spoke out on Instagram in his favour, she wrote: "I watched the Netflix show Tinder Swindler and it felt incomplete because we never heard the other side.

"The narrative seemed very biased and I couldn’t form an opinion instead I had more questions and I am a woman. This is why I reached out to @just_simon_leviev. There are always 2 sides. Like or hate it, I want to hear his side." she posted to the platform.

Simon and Gina's partnership has led audiences to theorise that they could be working towards a project that explores his point of view – although no announcement has yet been made.

