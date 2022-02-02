Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Series 2

By Capital FM

Netflix have released a first look at the cast of Love Is Blind series two, introducing 30 new contestants hoping to find love from within the dating pods.

Love Is Blind series two will be released very soon and the contestants for the new season have just been revealed in yet another trailer for the Netflix dating show.

This time around, the line-up includes an entrepreneur, a flight attendant, a pizzeria-owner and a clinical therapist.

The cast have revealed their names, ages and job titles, but we're yet to get to know them in full – that will have to wait for season two's release.

Get a glimpse at the new Love Is Blind cast in the video at the top of this page, but in the meantime we've got a complete list of the new contestants.

Love Is Blind's contestants don't meet their spouse-to-be until they're engaged. Picture: Netflix

The Love Is Blind cast essentially go speed-dating from within their pods. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind series two contestants

Joey, 30, Business Strategy Consultant

Mallory, 32, Communications Manager

Rocky, 30, Executive

Kara, 32, Client Service Manager

Salvador, 31, Executive Assistant

Brandon, 36, Insurance Broker

Chassidy, 34, Business-owner

Jason, 31, Flight Attendant

Danielle, 29, Associate Director, marketing

Hope, 32, Sales Manager

Iyanna, 27, Program Coordinator

Vito, 33 Pizzeria Owner

Trisha, 30, Broker

Nick, 36, VP of Product Marketing

Julius, 39, Logistics Manager

Jarrette, 32, Project Manager

Juhie, 31, Clinical Therapist

Shea'na, 36, Event Partnership Director

Kylie, 29, Glazier

Brian, 32, Advertising Strategist

Olivia, 29, Recruitment Partner

Deepti 31, IT Data Analyst

Haseeb, 28, Lawyer

Shayne, 32, Real Estate Agent

Caitlin, 31, Medical Software Sales

Jeremy, 36, Director/Entrepreneur

Shaina, 32, Hairstylist

Natalia, 29, Consulting Manager

The contestants will get married after getting to know each other from behind a wall. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind puts the age old question of whether love actually is blind to the test, as the contestants must get to know their potential suitors from within individual pods, in a speed-dating kind of format.

They will only get to meet their suitor of choice once they've got engaged, coming face to face for the first time after spending just days getting to know each other.

Love Is Blind series two will be released on Netflix on 11 February.

