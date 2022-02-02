Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Series 2

2 February 2022, 14:01

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Netflix have released a first look at the cast of Love Is Blind series two, introducing 30 new contestants hoping to find love from within the dating pods.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind series two will be released very soon and the contestants for the new season have just been revealed in yet another trailer for the Netflix dating show.

This time around, the line-up includes an entrepreneur, a flight attendant, a pizzeria-owner and a clinical therapist.

Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

The cast have revealed their names, ages and job titles, but we're yet to get to know them in full – that will have to wait for season two's release.

Get a glimpse at the new Love Is Blind cast in the video at the top of this page, but in the meantime we've got a complete list of the new contestants.

Love Is Blind's contestants don't meet their spouse-to-be until they're engaged
Love Is Blind's contestants don't meet their spouse-to-be until they're engaged. Picture: Netflix
The Love Is Blind cast essentially go speed-dating from within their pods
The Love Is Blind cast essentially go speed-dating from within their pods. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind series two contestants

  • Joey, 30, Business Strategy Consultant
  • Mallory, 32, Communications Manager
  • Rocky, 30, Executive
  • Kara, 32, Client Service Manager
  • Salvador, 31, Executive Assistant
  • Brandon, 36, Insurance Broker
  • Chassidy, 34, Business-owner
  • Jason, 31, Flight Attendant
  • Danielle, 29, Associate Director, marketing
  • Hope, 32, Sales Manager
  • Iyanna, 27, Program Coordinator
  • Vito, 33 Pizzeria Owner
  • Trisha, 30, Broker
  • Nick, 36, VP of Product Marketing
  • Julius, 39, Logistics Manager
  • Jarrette, 32, Project Manager
  • Juhie, 31, Clinical Therapist
  • Shea'na, 36, Event Partnership Director
  • Kylie, 29, Glazier
  • Brian, 32, Advertising Strategist
  • Olivia, 29, Recruitment Partner
  • Deepti 31, IT Data Analyst
  • Haseeb, 28, Lawyer
  • Shayne, 32, Real Estate Agent
  • Caitlin, 31, Medical Software Sales
  • Jeremy, 36, Director/Entrepreneur
  • Shaina, 32, Hairstylist
  • Natalia, 29, Consulting Manager
The contestants will get married after getting to know each other from behind a wall
The contestants will get married after getting to know each other from behind a wall. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind puts the age old question of whether love actually is blind to the test, as the contestants must get to know their potential suitors from within individual pods, in a speed-dating kind of format.

They will only get to meet their suitor of choice once they've got engaged, coming face to face for the first time after spending just days getting to know each other.

Love Is Blind series two will be released on Netflix on 11 February.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Has A Secret TikTok Account - And Here's Who She Follows

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three series

Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Where is the con artist from The Tinder Swindler now?

Where Is The Tinder Swindler Now?

Nathan and Holly from Too Hot To Handle appear to still be together!

Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Who will be performing at the BRITs 2022?

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: Ed Sheeran, Adele, Anne-Marie & More

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star