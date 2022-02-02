Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Series 2
2 February 2022, 14:01
Netflix have released a first look at the cast of Love Is Blind series two, introducing 30 new contestants hoping to find love from within the dating pods.
Love Is Blind series two will be released very soon and the contestants for the new season have just been revealed in yet another trailer for the Netflix dating show.
This time around, the line-up includes an entrepreneur, a flight attendant, a pizzeria-owner and a clinical therapist.
The cast have revealed their names, ages and job titles, but we're yet to get to know them in full – that will have to wait for season two's release.
Get a glimpse at the new Love Is Blind cast in the video at the top of this page, but in the meantime we've got a complete list of the new contestants.
Love Is Blind series two contestants
- Joey, 30, Business Strategy Consultant
- Mallory, 32, Communications Manager
- Rocky, 30, Executive
- Kara, 32, Client Service Manager
- Salvador, 31, Executive Assistant
- Brandon, 36, Insurance Broker
- Chassidy, 34, Business-owner
- Jason, 31, Flight Attendant
- Danielle, 29, Associate Director, marketing
- Hope, 32, Sales Manager
- Iyanna, 27, Program Coordinator
- Vito, 33 Pizzeria Owner
- Trisha, 30, Broker
- Nick, 36, VP of Product Marketing
- Julius, 39, Logistics Manager
- Jarrette, 32, Project Manager
- Juhie, 31, Clinical Therapist
- Shea'na, 36, Event Partnership Director
- Kylie, 29, Glazier
- Brian, 32, Advertising Strategist
- Olivia, 29, Recruitment Partner
- Deepti 31, IT Data Analyst
- Haseeb, 28, Lawyer
- Shayne, 32, Real Estate Agent
- Caitlin, 31, Medical Software Sales
- Jeremy, 36, Director/Entrepreneur
- Shaina, 32, Hairstylist
- Natalia, 29, Consulting Manager
Love Is Blind puts the age old question of whether love actually is blind to the test, as the contestants must get to know their potential suitors from within individual pods, in a speed-dating kind of format.
They will only get to meet their suitor of choice once they've got engaged, coming face to face for the first time after spending just days getting to know each other.
Love Is Blind series two will be released on Netflix on 11 February.
