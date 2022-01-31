Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit. Picture: Netflix

Fans of 'Squid Game' have turned to Netflix's newest drop, 'All Of Us Are Dead' – and it's quickly become the platform's biggest show on its week of release.

Netflix dropped another K-drama All Of Us Are Dead and everyone's immediately calling it 'the new' Squid Game...

The South Korean zombie thriller shot to the number one spot on the streaming platform just a few days after its release on January 28.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date As New Series Confirmed

The 12-part series follows a group of students as a zombie apocalypse unravels in their high school due to an experiment gone wrong – the show is based on the digital comic, Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead.

According to reports, the show has already topped lists of most-watched shows in over 25 countries!

Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix sensation – there's even a Squid game alumn on the cast...

'All Of Us Are Dead' is number one on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

At the time of writing, All Of Us Are Dead has got a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as the show continues to be a critical and commercial success.

The series has the perfect recipe to capture widespread audiences, a little bit of horror, gore, social commentary and young talent – no wonder it's a success!

Audiences have been binging the show in record time as they follow the students' journey as they attempt to escape the virus whilst they're stuck in their school.

'All Of Us Are Dead' boasts an impressive young cast. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game fanatics may recognise one of the characters as Lee Yoo-mi stuns in another thrilling role – she portrayed Ji-yeong (number 240) in the Hunger Games-esque thriller, and Lee Na-yeon in the newest Korean drama to hit Netflix.

Director Lee Jae-kyoo spoke to Tatler about the talented young cast of the hit thriller, he said: "In the end, I really picked the cast who are similar to their characters in real life, especially if they were particularly emotional in their own ways which I thought was also a plus point."

she died in squid game to become a bitch #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/oujj5O2gI4 — max (@kugiskye) January 28, 2022

ALL OF US ARE DEAD D-DAY 🤩



THIS IS GOING TO BE BIG! IM CLAIMING IT! #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/PIhq7C7inv — 𝗸𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗮𝘀𝘁 (@kdramassential) January 28, 2022

As the dystopian show rises in popularity, many fans have taken to social media to predict that it could go on to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

Not only has the series been compared to the notorious Squid Game but other popular Korean shows such as Alice in Borderland and Sweet Home – both of which are streaming on Netflix.

