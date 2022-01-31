Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

31 January 2022, 16:16

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit
'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit. Picture: Netflix

Fans of 'Squid Game' have turned to Netflix's newest drop, 'All Of Us Are Dead' – and it's quickly become the platform's biggest show on its week of release.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix dropped another K-drama All Of Us Are Dead and everyone's immediately calling it 'the new' Squid Game...

The South Korean zombie thriller shot to the number one spot on the streaming platform just a few days after its release on January 28.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date As New Series Confirmed

The 12-part series follows a group of students as a zombie apocalypse unravels in their high school due to an experiment gone wrong – the show is based on the digital comic, Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead.

According to reports, the show has already topped lists of most-watched shows in over 25 countries!

Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix sensation – there's even a Squid game alumn on the cast...

'All Of Us Are Dead' is number one on Netflix
'All Of Us Are Dead' is number one on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

At the time of writing, All Of Us Are Dead has got a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as the show continues to be a critical and commercial success.

The series has the perfect recipe to capture widespread audiences, a little bit of horror, gore, social commentary and young talent – no wonder it's a success!

Audiences have been binging the show in record time as they follow the students' journey as they attempt to escape the virus whilst they're stuck in their school.

'All Of Us Are Dead' boasts an impressive young cast
'All Of Us Are Dead' boasts an impressive young cast. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game fanatics may recognise one of the characters as Lee Yoo-mi stuns in another thrilling role – she portrayed Ji-yeong (number 240) in the Hunger Games-esque thriller, and Lee Na-yeon in the newest Korean drama to hit Netflix.

Director Lee Jae-kyoo spoke to Tatler about the talented young cast of the hit thriller, he said: "In the end, I really picked the cast who are similar to their characters in real life, especially if they were particularly emotional in their own ways which I thought was also a plus point."

As the dystopian show rises in popularity, many fans have taken to social media to predict that it could go on to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

Not only has the series been compared to the notorious Squid Game but other popular Korean shows such as Alice in Borderland and Sweet Home – both of which are streaming on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album

Is Olivia Rodrigo Making A New Album? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star