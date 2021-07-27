So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind?

27 July 2021, 12:53

So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind?
So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind? Picture: Netflix

By Emma Clarke

The Netflix 'social experiment' had us all hooked last year - but will there be a second season?

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but Love Is Blind season one only burst into our lives in February last year.

Not only did the wild reality dating show surpass all expectations, it also introduced us to icons such as Jessica Batten and Giannina Gibelli.

For those who have forgotten, 30 single men and women hoping to find love were placed into 'pods' and tasked with forming intimate bonds with the person in the room opposite in a speed-dating kinda format.

The only catch was that they weren't allowed to see one another face-to-face until the guy had proposed - the idea being that deeper connections are made when physicality is taken out of the equation.

Once engaged, the couples were finally allowed to see their betrothed in the flesh, before spending a few days getting to know one another before the Big Day.

They also met each other's families and were grilled about their intentions (which made for great viewing, tbh).

Since the show ended, the cast of season one have not reunited once, but twice - with the latest episode 'After the Alter' landing on the streaming service on July 28.

But, will there be a second season of the hit Netflix dating show? Here's what we know...

Last year&squot;s hopefuls were placed into custom-built "pods" to help them develop a deeper connection with one another
Last year's hopefuls were placed into custom-built "pods" to help them develop a deeper connection with one another. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be a Love Is Blind season two?

Netflix announced in March 2020 that not only has Love Is Blind been renewed for a second season, a third season has also been commissioned.

Talking to Oprahmag.com last year, the show's creator Chris Coelen said: “I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?”

He also stated that he could see the show running for 15 or 20 seasons.

Can. You. Imagine.

When will it be released on Netflix?

The sad news is that, while we have confirmation there will be new episodes, we don't have a release date as of yet.

Applications for the new show opened up in March 2020, so it is likely filming is underway.

We will, of course, keep you posted as and when this changes.

Cameron and Lauren really hit it off at the couple's retreat in Mexico
Cameron and Lauren really hit it off at the couple's retreat in Mexico. Picture: Netflix

Where is Love Is Blind filmed?

Although it hasn't been announced where the second season will be shot, the first season was filmed primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

The couples who saw it through to the post-pod stage also jetted off to a retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may put a spanner in the works when it comes to production.

Love Is Blind season one and the reunion episode are available to stream on Netflix now

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello trolling Shawn Mendes has gone viral

Camila Cabello Trolls Shawn Mendes’ TikTok After Hilarious Editing Blunder

Stormzy was left stunned by a wax work figure of himself

Stormzy’s New Madame Tussauds' Wax Work Is So Realistic Even His Nephew Thinks It’s Him

Apparently we can expect an 'Easy A' sequel after all this time

Easy A Is Finally Getting A Sequel And We’re Not Okay

Medhy Malanda has earned an impressive net worth ahead of Love Island

Love Island Medhy Malanda’s Impressive Net Worth From American Football Career

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island

Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment

This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2