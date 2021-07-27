So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind?

By Emma Clarke

The Netflix 'social experiment' had us all hooked last year - but will there be a second season?

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but Love Is Blind season one only burst into our lives in February last year.

Not only did the wild reality dating show surpass all expectations, it also introduced us to icons such as Jessica Batten and Giannina Gibelli.

For those who have forgotten, 30 single men and women hoping to find love were placed into 'pods' and tasked with forming intimate bonds with the person in the room opposite in a speed-dating kinda format.

The only catch was that they weren't allowed to see one another face-to-face until the guy had proposed - the idea being that deeper connections are made when physicality is taken out of the equation.

Once engaged, the couples were finally allowed to see their betrothed in the flesh, before spending a few days getting to know one another before the Big Day.

They also met each other's families and were grilled about their intentions (which made for great viewing, tbh).

Since the show ended, the cast of season one have not reunited once, but twice - with the latest episode 'After the Alter' landing on the streaming service on July 28.

But, will there be a second season of the hit Netflix dating show? Here's what we know...

Last year's hopefuls were placed into custom-built "pods" to help them develop a deeper connection with one another. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be a Love Is Blind season two?

Netflix announced in March 2020 that not only has Love Is Blind been renewed for a second season, a third season has also been commissioned.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/aVZVNrsrwR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

Talking to Oprahmag.com last year, the show's creator Chris Coelen said: “I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?”

He also stated that he could see the show running for 15 or 20 seasons.

Can. You. Imagine.

When will it be released on Netflix?

The sad news is that, while we have confirmation there will be new episodes, we don't have a release date as of yet.

Applications for the new show opened up in March 2020, so it is likely filming is underway.

We will, of course, keep you posted as and when this changes.

Cameron and Lauren really hit it off at the couple's retreat in Mexico. Picture: Netflix

Where is Love Is Blind filmed?

Although it hasn't been announced where the second season will be shot, the first season was filmed primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

The couples who saw it through to the post-pod stage also jetted off to a retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may put a spanner in the works when it comes to production.

Love Is Blind season one and the reunion episode are available to stream on Netflix now