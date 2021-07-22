Love Is Blind Reunion: Netflix Release Date And What To Expect

22 July 2021, 16:12

Love is Blind: After the Altar is coming out 28 July
Love is Blind: After the Altar is coming out 28 July. Picture: Netflix
The Love is Blind couples and cast are reuniting for a show titled After the Altar, but when is it coming out on Netflix? Here’s the lowdown…

Love is Blind: After the Altar is hitting Netflix very soon, and we’ll get to see exactly what happened to the likes of Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton after they walked down the aisle.

Season one of the dating show saw the singletons get to know potential romantic interests from opposite sides of a screen, meaning they never got to see each other face to face while in the dating period.

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know

The couples who got along well had continuous dates until they decided to get engaged the very first moment they eventually met.

Matt and Amber on Love is Blind: After the Altar
Matt and Amber on Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix

However, only a handful of couples eventually made it to the altar after a few splits along the way, while others changed their minds moments before exchanging vows.

Love is Blind: After the Altar will see the cast reunite and fans will get to see what happened to each of the couples – some of who are actually celebrating their third anniversary this year.

When is Love is Blind: After the Altar coming out on Netflix?

Love is Blind: After the Altar is coming out on Netflix on 28 July 2021, a whole year and a half after the show first aired.

It made for perfect lockdown bingeing but the first series was actually filmed in 2019, so some of the couples will have been together three years by the time the new reunion show airs.

Giannina and Jessica: Love is Blind: After the Altar
Giannina and Jessica: Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix
Love is Blind: Cameron and Lauren are still together
Love is Blind: Cameron and Lauren are still together. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes is Love is Blind: After the Altar?

After the Altar will be a three-part special, with episodes titled:

  • Two Years Later
  • Married, Single, and It’s Complicated
  • Celebrations and Confrontations

It’s looking like all three episodes will drop at once.

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar?

There is a trailer for After the Altar! And it looks as juicy as the original series itself.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton will appear on the show after their epic fallout at the couples’ retreat led to her quitting the show, after he threw her engagement ring in the swimming pool.

Jessica Batten is also seen reflecting on her experience, telling the cameras: “Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the whole world.”

She has since found love away from the show but ex Matt Barnett will be appearing with now-wife Amber Pike, who he picked over Jess.

