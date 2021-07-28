Are Cameron And Lauren From Love Is Blind Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

Are Love Is Blind's Lauren and Cameron still married? Picture: Getty/Netflix

What are Love Is Blind’s Cameron Hilton and Lauren Speed up to in 2021 and are they still together?

Love Is Blind had us all hooked on Netflix last year, and finally, we are being gifted with a reunion episode; After the Altar, which will show us what happened to the couples after they walked down the aisle.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were fan-favourites on the show after they fell for each other while speed-dating in their respective ‘pods’, with the one big catch - they didn’t see each other until Cameron popped the question.

The couples who went on to meet IRL and maintain their connections ended up getting married, and Lauren and Cameron were only a few of the cast members who made it to that stage of their relationship.

But are they still together in 2021?

Here’s what you need to know as fans gear up to watch Love Is Blind: After The Alter…

Love Is Blind's Cameron and Lauren have been together for three years. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind: Lauren and Cameron have gone from strength to strength. Picture: @cameronreidhamilton/Instagram

Are Cameron and Lauren from Love Is Blind still together?

Fans will be happy to hear that Cameron and Lauren are still going strong!

The couple are approaching their third year of marriage after celebrating their second wedding anniversary in November 2020.

Just to clear up any confusion for fans of the show, Love Is Blind was originally filmed back in 2018, with Lauren and Cameron saying ‘I do’ in November of the same year.

Cameron and Lauren instantly hit it off on Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Not only are the lovebirds still together, but they’ve even released a book called Leap of Faith: Finding Love The Modern Way.

They also admitted they’ve thought about having kids, with Cameron telling Essence: "We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say."

Love is Blind: After the Altar is available to watch on Netflix.

