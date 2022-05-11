Love Island Hopefuls ‘Dumping Their Partners’ Ahead Of Show To Join Line-Up

11 May 2022, 12:49

Love Island bosses are being wary of contestants who aren't looking for love on the show
Love Island bosses are being wary of contestants who aren't looking for love on the show. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island bosses have warned they have no interest in fame-seekers joining the line-up.

Love Island is just weeks away from launching its 2022 series and it seems some hopefuls will stop at nothing to join the line-up.

According to this tabloid, some potential contestants are said to be considering putting their relationships on hold to enter the villa for its financial perks.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

Some potential Islanders have apparently tried to keep their partners hidden from bosses in case they are selected to go into the villa this summer.

Another source claimed that onne person in talks with bosses had promised their partner they’d ‘get back together’ after the show came to an end - but couldn’t pass up a chance at fame.

Love Island hopefuls are doing whatever it takes to join the line-up
Love Island hopefuls are doing whatever it takes to join the line-up. Picture: ITV2

An insider close to the show went on to tell the publication that they have no interest in fame-seekers joining the show for selfish reasons.

They said: “Love Island bosses has no interest in fame seekers. They’re savvy to Islanders who think the show is a quick fix to fame and fortune.

“As has always been the case, Love Island bosses cast single Islanders who are looking for love."

Potential islanders are willing to end their relationships to go on the show
Potential islanders are willing to end their relationships to go on the show. Picture: ITV2
Love Island bosses are keen to only have authentic contestants looking for love
Love Island bosses are keen to only have authentic contestants looking for love. Picture: ITV2

"Nothing else will fly with them. Viewers tune in to watch relationships blossom, it's as simple as that,” they added.

ITV has not yet confirmed its final 2022 line-up, which has - as always - received a huge amount of applicants.

Love Island is set to return in June and there have already been an array of names thrown around as rumoured contestants.

