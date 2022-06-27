Love Island Contestants Found Out Gemma’s Dad Is Michael Owen Sooner Than We Thought

Love Islanders have known about Gemma's famous dad from early on in the show. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

The cast of Love Island 2022 have apparently known that Gemma Owen is the daughter of football star Michael Owen from early on in the series.

Love Island fans have been awaiting the moment Gemma Owen revealed she was the daughter of football legend Michael Owen - but it turns out the contestants already knew!

According to dumped Islander Ikenna Ekwonna, the contestants have known about Gemma’s famous dad since very early on in the series - it just didn’t make the broadcast.

Although 19-year-old Gemma recently brought up her dad in the Beach Hut during an episode of Unseen Bits, fans speculated about when the Islanders actually found out about her celeb dad.

Ikenna told Laura Whitmore during his appearance on Love Island: Aftersun that he and his fellow contestants found out during the first few days in the villa.

Love Island contestants have already found out who Gemma Owen's dad is. Picture: ITV2

“We didn’t really know until like the second or third day,” Ikenna revealed.

“I don’t think the girls knew, like the guys knew," he added.

This comes after this year’s first dumped Islander Afia Tonkmor revealed the contestants never spoke about Gemma’s dad in the villa.

During a fan Q&A on Instagram, she said: “If people do know, I did know before I went in because I watched her VT. But if people do know, they don’t care… nobody really cares.”

Love Island's Gemma is the daughter of football star Michael Owen. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Owen's dad is former England footballer Michael Owen. Picture: Alamy

She went on to add: “I don’t know who he is, I know he’s a football guy, it was never, ever spoken about in my presence.”

Gemma is the eldest child of Ballon d’Or winner and football legend Michael Owen, who famously played for Liverpool FC, the national England team and Real Madrid.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

